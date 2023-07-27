The 10 best movie aliens we’d love to befriend

It was reported that whistleblower, David Grush claimed that the U.S. government hid a ‘multi-decade’ UFO program from the public and that it has detected numerous unidentified flying objects. While the government denied these claims, this latest news meant one thing, aliens may be among us.

Generally, most science fiction titles depict intergalactic species as scary and harmful creatures who want to rule over humanity. Fortunately, others have been friendly, peaceful, and misunderstood. So if there is any confirmation that aliens live among us, here are some species shown in movies that are worth being friends with.

10. E.T. (E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial)

Who wouldn’t want to be friends with E.T.? He’s harmless, friendly, and safe with kids. After all, this alien wants to collect plant samples and they do come in peace. Thank goodness the children that found him didn’t see this creature as a threat and wanted to keep him safe. If E.T. could make traveling more convenient by making my bike fly up in the air, I wouldn’t see this alien as a threat.

9. Megamind (Megamind)

Megamind isn’t evil. He’s just misunderstood. After all, he was raised by prisoners which led to his life of crime. In reality, all he wanted was a friend and some attention. If a Megamind-like species enters Earth, we’d best welcome them with open arms, or else all that hate and prejudice could lead to them ruling over humanity.

8. The Doctor (Doctor Who: The Movie)

The Doctor is an eccentric character with the ability to travel across time and space. Only a handful of people get the opportunity to travel with this Time Lord, whilst knowing that their life would be in constant danger or that their feelings of love and admiration wouldn’t be reciprocated. Once you know these risks and accept them, then befriending The Doctor shouldn’t be a problem. Just make sure to run and don’t blink.

7. Pleakley (Lilo & Stitch)

Speaking of eccentric characters, Pleakley is another alien worth befriending. Not only does he have some interest in the planet Earth, but is also someone who loves fashion and dress-ups. Going to the mall with Pleakley for clothing advice would be an amazing opportunity. Just hope he has the time for it, considering he sometimes helps Stitch find his “cousins.”

6. The Max Rebo Band (Star Wars)

Is it possible to be friends with the Max Rebo band? After all, they’re an intergalactic music sensation that mostly performs in Tatooine, so they might be too busy forge to friendships. Then again, making your way into the life of a celebrity isn’t an impossible task. Just look at Twilight fan Taylor Dome, who married Taylor Lautner. So the odds of befriending the Max Rebo Band shouldn’t be difficult if they go on tour on Earth. Just hope Ticketmaster doesn’t mess with your chances to meet them in person.

5. The Crystal Gems (Steven Universe: The Movie)

The Crystal Gems were an interesting bunch of aliens. They’ve walked amongst humans for centuries, protecting the Earth from the threats of Homeworld, whilst also finding ways to co-exist with organic life. Each of the Crystal Gems has interesting and unique personality to the point that they act similar to humans, just without the need to eat. It would be cool to go on epic adventures with these gem-like species, even if it was for just a little while.

4. Bumblebee (Transformers)

Out of all the Autobots featured in the Transformers film franchise, Bumblebee must be the friendliest of them all. He’s willing to protect its human from threats like the Decepticons and was willing to stay with Sam Witwicky once the battle finished. Even when Sam told him to go with Optimus Prime because he was heading to college, he returned knowing that his friend was in danger. Now that’s what I call friendship.

3. Groot (Marvel Studios)

Who doesn’t love Groot? Sure, his language mostly consists of three words, but if Thor could learn this alien dialect, so can we. It even doesn’t matter what Groot looks like. Whether he’s a baby, a moody teenager, or a butt-kicking adult, this sentient tree is an alien worth befriending. Perhaps we could relive that one Lord of the Rings scene if we were on good terms.

2. Superman (DCU)

Out of all the alien species that live on Earth, Superman is someone worth being friends with. Not only has he lived amongst the humans, he was raised by them. He was pretty much the answer as to whether humanity is alone in this universe. If this Justice League superhero was willing to be interviewed by kids for their podcast, surely befriending the Man of Steel shouldn’t be a problem.

1. Hubble (Good Boy!)

In this 2003 film, dogs were originally aliens from other space, so befriending this intergalactic species is something we’d already be familiar with. But what makes Hubble unique is that it’s a very intelligent dog since it was able to control a spaceship (before it crashed onto Earth) and has the technology to make humans understand them. If dogs are aliens in disguise, please let us humans understand you.

While we still don’t know if we’re truly alone in this universe, at least there is a possibility that we could forge friendships with aliens. As long as these creatures were unprovoked and we’d welcome them with open arms, there could be a future where humanity could co-exist with these extra-terrestrial beings.