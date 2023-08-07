The 10 best William Friedkin movies

Legendary director William Friedkin is one of those names who’s done so much more than just make great films, having massively influenced movie making as an art. A vital cog in the New Hollywood movement, throughout the sixties and seventies Friedkin was involved in various iconic films which collectively have won multiple Academy Awards, as well as tonnes of other honors. Born in Chicago in 1935, he only realized his true love of cinema in his twenties, but he soon devoured everything he could about the artform. He’d already been working in television so was adept with the technology, and the rest, as they say, is history. He sadly passed in 2023, but his legacy lives on. For a rundown of this irreplacable director’s best work, check out our list of the best William Friedkin films!

10. The Brink’s Job

This crime caper comedy is loosely based on a real attempted bank robbery, which at the time was one of the largest the world had ever seen. Starring Peter Falk of Columbo fame, it tells the story of a group of smalltime crooks who discover that security company Brink’s has some very lax standards, ironically, when it comes to keeping the fortune piled up in their HQ, and out of the hands of criminals and con men. Although they get away with the crime with a scary degree of ease, as the investigation into who robbed the bank heats up, all of the gang begin to feel the heat. This movie showed Friedkin was able to dabble well in humor, a far cry from his previous hits like The Exorcist and The French Connection. Watchable, but not as memorable as his best work.

9. The Night they Raided Minsky’s

Another fictionalized account of a historical event, this musical comedy really showed off Friedkin’s versatility as a director. The film chronicles the alleged invention of the striptease at Minsky’s Burlesque in the twenties. The story is mostly told through the eyes of an Amish girl who comes to the city with dreams of doing bible dances, only to be hired by a burlesque club who want to make a fool of the obnoxious local moral crusader. However, as the plan unfolds, silly little things like love and religion get in the way of the dance club owner’s madcap scheme, leading to a hilarious and racy ending. Legendary It-Girl Britt Ekland stars, and the combination of slapstick and genuine heart will keep you smiling throughout.

8. Bug

One of Friedkin’s later works, the psychological horror Bug saw the director work with Ashley Judd. She plays a waitress in a bad spot who finds love with an ultra-paranoid ex-veteran. The director himself has claimed it’s more of a black comedy romance, and to an extent that’s true, but there’s no doubt the brilliant portrayal of a descent into madness makes for uncomfortable viewing. Delving into the impact of conspiratorial thinking, the film is an intense watch to say the least, but Friedkin does a brilliant job with his camerawork and his leading actors. The writing might have been a bit lacking, but the other aspects of this film make it one of those movies that you simply can’t look away from.

7. The Boys in the Band

A lot of Friedkin’s movies were based on stage plays, and the same can be said for The Boys in the Band. This 1970 drama has an ensemble cast that includes Oscar nominated Leonard Frey, and was one of the first major motion pictures to focus on the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. It tells the tale of a group of friends who gather for a birthday party, only for old resentments and new feelings to get in the way. As the group gets drunk and begins to unravel, they play a daring game that reminds everyone involved of old regrets and lost love. Nowadays it might be seen as a bit stereotypical and focused on the plight of middle class gays, but at the time it was a real barrier breaker — the L.A Times gave it a good review but refused to run ads for it.

6. 12 Angry Men

There’s a bit of a stigma about made-for-television movies, but if there truly is a correlation between a film made for the small screen and its overall quality then this flick is an exception. A remake of the classic of the same name, a stellar cast was attached to this project, including James Gandolfini, Tony Danza, and the legendary Jack Lemmon. The film follows twelve jurors as they deliberate over the future of a young man accused of murdering his father. With plenty of great dialogue delivered by some incredible talent, viewers will be transfixed from moment one.

5. Sorcerer

When Sorcerer was first released, Friedkin faced a barrage of criticism. Many believed it to be a poor remake of the French classic The Wages of Fear, something Friedkin denies, although they are both based on the same source material, the novel Le Salaire de la peur by Georges Arnaud. Nowadays, film critics and viewers alike praise the movie heavily for its brilliant tension building and unique style, which has been aped by plenty of directors since. The movie follows the tale of four poor outcasts who are hired to transport some unstable dynamite in the hope of earning enough money to buy freedom. A thrilling watch that’s a favorite of Stephen King’s.

4. Killer Joe

Friedkin once again took on a script by playwright Tracy Letts to make Killer Joe, a black comedy with psychological thriller elements. Matthew McConaughey stars as the titular character, a cop who moonlights as a contract killer. He’s hired to take out a bumbling drug dealer’s mother so that they can claim her life insurance policy, but the wannabe benefactor has one problem: he can’t afford Joe’s fee. Joe, however, then spots the potential client’s little sister (Juno Temple), and takes her as a “retainer.” What follows is a beautiful mess that’s impossible to take your eyes off of.

3. To Live and Die in L.A

This brilliant 1985 film is an action thriller of the darkest kind, and is as gritty as it is exciting. It tells a sordid tale of revenge and violence, following a secret service officer as he attempts to take down a major counterfeiter and crime lord who killed his former partner. Full of fast-paced action but with plenty of moments that make you think, this is Friedkin very near his best. The audience gets really into the psyche of the characters, and although almost nobody is worth rooting for, you can’t help but continue to watch as everything devolves. A young Willem Defoe gets a run out here.

2. The French Connection

Gene Hackman stars in this stunning, compelling neo-noir action film that tells the tale of a pair of NYPD officers on the tale of a French drug lord. Based loosely on a real story, the film was an immediate hit, cleaning up at the Academy Awards that year. In recent times it continues to wow, and is often talked about as one of the best films ever made. It certainly cemented Friedkin’s reputation as a true master of his craft, and to this day is a prime example of how to make an action thriller that is as smart as it is entertaining. A sensational bit of cinema.

1. The Exorcist

The word “iconic” doesn’t begin to cover The Exorcist. The film is widely considered to be the best horror of all time, and while it’s certainly a subjective thing, it’s also quite hard to argue that other scary movies are better. The Exorcist follows a young, questioning priest in D.C. as he’s sent into the home of a child of an unreligious actress, who nevertheless believes her daughter has been possessed. What follows is some of cinema’s most memorable footage. The film had a troubled production, and Friedkin had a notorious drive that led to some of his actors having lifelong medical problems, but despite all that and an unfavorable release date it immediately became a hit, drawing controversy and acclaim alike. All we have to say is watch this masterpiece — just not alone.