The 10 most anticipated movie sequels of 2023

2023 is going to contain a wealth of movies, especially since delays have been rampant due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, and production slowed to a crawl because of it. A number of these films will be sequels or new entries in franchises fans have watched for years, with movies that have been four, five years, or even a decade in the making.

There is something for everyone, whether you are a fan of adventure, superheroes, sports, action, or horror. So let’s take a look at the 10 most anticipated sequels that are due to release in 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on Feb. 16, 2023, and it is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. The third film in the Ant-Man franchise is directed by Peyton Reed. Quantumania follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) as they navigate the Quantum Realm. Unfortunately, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and M.O.D.O.K (Corey Stoll) are in there with them.

This will be the first appearance of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans are undoubtedly excited. Quantumania also marks the first time we have seen Ant-Man in live-action since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. We’ve seen many heroes deal with the fallout of what occurred in that film, and it should prove just as interesting in the movie that will jumpstart Marvel’s Phase Five.

Creed III

Originally scheduled for last year, the third entry in the Creed franchise is now due to release on March 3, 2023. Fans might be feeling a little burned on this series because it is moving forward without Sylvester Stallone’s involvement, but because of the quality of the first two films, this is definitely one to look forward to.

Creed III will follow Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, as he is at the top of his career, and his family life could not be better. When a childhood friend, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), gets out of prison he seeks the fame and power that Adonis has achieved, so he too gets in the ring. Damian proves to be ruthless, so things might not end up so well for our champion. It also marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut.

John Wick: Chapter 4

The fourth entry in the John Wick franchise is set to release on March 23, 2023. John Wick: Chapter 4 will pick up after the events of the third film, with Wick (Keanu Reeves) recovering from near-death after he was dubbed excommunicado from the Continental. Reeves, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Lance Reddick are all set to reprise their roles. Joining them in Chapter 4 are Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Skarsgård.

The movie is being directed by Chad Stahelski who has directed every other film in the series so far. Every film in the franchise seems to raise the stakes for Wick, and we can’t wait to see him take on Donnie Yen, Ip Man himself. Let’s just hope Winston is still in control of the Continental and that John makes it out alive.

Evil Dead Rise

2022 was a great year for horror films and 2023 is going to give it a run for its money as we are going to see a new entry in the Evil Dead franchise release on April 21. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise is the fifth entry in the franchise and the second not to be helmed by Sam Raimi. But that has not impacted just how scary the trailer for the film is, which you can view above.

It is set to star Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as two sisters, Beth and Ellie, who happen upon the Book of the Dead and unleash the demonic presence within. If Evil Dead is not your speed, 2023 in horror will also see new entries in the Scream, Nun, Insidious, and Saw franchises. It’s sure to be a bloody good year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Not only is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 one of the most anticipated sequels of 2023, but it is also the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. The film will be released on May 5, 2023, and directed by James Gunn. It is bittersweet as the film will be Gunn’s last entry in the MCU, at least for a while, as he takes the reins of the DC Universe.

While we don’t know much about the plot of the film, it is poised to be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as we know it, with the lineup altered by the film’s end. In addition to all the returning members of the Guardians, Vol. 3 will see the debut of Adam Warlock as played by Will Poulter. Based on the trailer, we might need to conjure up some tissues for this one.

Fast X

Image via Universal

You better believe that we are up to the tenth main entry in the Fast and the Furious franchise, with Fast X (Fast and the Furious 10) set to release on May 19, 2023. All the usual players in the franchise will be returning, like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang. As this film is the first of a two-part planned end of the series they have also brought in the big guns, with Brie Larson and Jason Momoa also starring.

Not much is known about the plot at this time, but we do know that Jason Momoa will be playing the villain. He will be working with Charlize Theron’s character Cipher, who was the primary antagonist of the last few films. You have to wonder whether any of the new characters are related to any of our favorites, as with this franchise, it’s all about family.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taking the prize as the most hotly anticipated animated film is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is set to release on June 2, 2023. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse is being directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It will undoubtedly take the record for the most versions of Spider-Man to appear in a movie, as even the trailer is loaded with different versions of the character.

Across the Spider-Verse will follow Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) sometime after the first film when he is contacted by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to go on another adventure, this time to save Spider-People across the Multiverse. Oscar Isaac will be playing Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson will be returning as Peter B. Parker.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Get your whips ready because we are finally going to get to see Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones again when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is released on June 30, 2023. This will be the first film in the franchise in 15 years, as the last entry, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull was released in 2008. James Mangold is directing the film, he also directed Logan and Ford v Ferrari.

The fifth entry in the franchise will see Jones go up against former Nazis who are working with the U.S. to win the Space Race. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also starring as his goddaughter, Helena. Ford will be digitally altered to look younger in some scenes, mirroring his appearance in the previous films. So we can look forward to seeing some classic Indy action in this entry.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise brought you back to theaters to see Top Gun: Maverick and he’s going to do it again when Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One releases on July 14, 2023. The seventh film in the franchise will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. While not too much is known about the movie’s plot, one thing is for sure, Ethan Hunt will be going on another impossible mission.

Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ving Rhames are all set to reappear in this film, while Henry Czerny will be returning as Kittridge, a character who hasn’t appeared since the first Mission: Impossible. It will also star Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Part Two is scheduled to release in 2024.

Dune: Part Two

Image via Warner Bros.

The sequel to 2021’s epic, Dune, is slated to release on Nov. 3, 2023. Dune: Part Two is being directed by Denis Villeneuve and Timothée Chalamet will be reprising his role as Paul Atreides. As the first film adapted the first part of Frank Herbert’s book, the sequel will adapt the second part. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya are all set to return.

Joining them will be Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. We will see Atreides go up against the Harkonnens who were responsible for his father’s murder. If it is as spectacular as the first film, we are going to be in for a treat.

These aren’t even the only great sequels releasing in 2023. We have Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts all set to hit theaters as well. Which sequel are you looking forward to the most?