Refusing to create a fictional world full of glamorous beings, George Lucas and the Star Wars team of today continue to introduce a wide variety of characters.

Ugly comes in many forms within the Star Wars Universe, from political puppets to crime lords. Each of the ugliest Star Wars characters serves a purpose, creating a sense of fear or absurdity. Since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, over 20,000 characters have been created. Some like Lando Calrissian are drop-dead gorgeous while others like Grand Moff Wilhuff Tarkin revel in the foul stench of their appearance.

Not every character in Star Wars embraced their ugliness like Tarkin, sometimes appearing out of place or fake, while others simply had no idea how offsetting their look was. From eggs ready to hatch to bounty hunters seeking glory, here are the 10 ugliest Star Wars characters ranked in descending order.

10 – Bossk

Ranked as one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars Universe, Bossk isn’t beloved for his good looks. Based on pressure suits worn by pilots in the British Royal Air Force, the bounty hunter’s swag attire helped his overall appearance, in conjunction with his reputation. The Bossk’s awkward appearance to non-reptilians, and Trandoshan hunting skills, earned him the status of one of the most feared bounty hunters within the Star Wars Universe.

A former mentor and bodyguard for Boba Fett during his teen years, Bossk utilized his instincts and his drive for credits to become one of the best bounty hunters. The two were not good friends, though, with Bossk likely jealous of Fett’s charm with the ladies. The two bounty hunters often competed with one another for the best-paying jobs, with Fett beating Bossk in the race to claim Han Solo within Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back.

9 – Ubbla Mollbro

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Featured in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ubbla Mollbro set aside appearance in exchange for a hatching mate. The Xi’Dec opera singer went to the Canto Bight Casino covered in eggs and a drape of her own making. She even brought along her dog, who goes flying during her scene within TLJ.

8 – Greedo

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Envious of other bounty hunters, Greedo bit off more than he could chew with the attempted capture of Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope. The pea-green-colored hunter wanted fame and glory — to be the center of attention, with individuals overlooking his off-setting appearance.

Greedo was a Rodian, with eyes too big for his little head and a snout that didn’t say “kiss me.” The underworld didn’t take him seriously, mostly due to his lack of skills, but also because of his appearance and scheming ways. Unable to hit his target in life, Greedo passed on without ever achieving glory and fame.

7 – Poggle The Lesser

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Leader of the Geonosian race during the Clone Wars, Poggle the Lesser spent too much time in battle droid factories, and not enough self-grooming. Geonosians built and designed the first Death Star, failing to complete the ship’s primary firing function prior to the battle of Geonosis.

The Geonosian race was inspired by insects like termites, caring little for themselves and more about increasing their population numbers. Poggle the Lesser gave off an appearance of being the alpha but in truth was just another tool for the Geonosian Queen and Darth Sidious.

6 – Jar Jar Binks

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Jar Jar Binks had numerous CGI flaws that made him look bad. But when compared to other Gungans, his unnatural qualities stood out like a sore thumb. Poor Jar Jar never had ill intentions though, despite his awkwardness and clumsiness.

Most Gungans had their eyes on top of their heads, with Boss Nass being an exception. Jar Jar’s protruded from his head like two antennas, with eyes too large and a smile too creepy to ignore. His tongue was abnormally long and the Gungan’s other body parts were either too big or small compared to the rest of Jar Jar’s body structure.

5 – Bib Fortuna

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Having earned himself the title of Jabba’s ear through hard work and evil schemes, Bib Fortuna wasn’t always one of the ugliest Star Wars characters. In his younger days, the Twi’lek was fit and attentive. Working for Jabba the Hutt over the course of decades took a toll on Fortuna’s health, turning him into a pasty and slimy puppet during the events of Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back.

Following the defeat of Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Fortuna took over as the Tatooine underworld boss, becoming more like his former employer in appearance every day. Upon his confrontation with Boba Fett years later, Bib Fortuna couldn’t even move to defend himself due to his years of indulgence.

4 – Figrin D’an And The All-Bith band

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm





Years of performing the Kloo Horn shaped Figrin D’an’s future as a leader for his own band. It also shaped the band leader’s face into a ripple of muscles, earning him the nickname “Fiery” Figrin. In addition to Figrin D’an’s protruding chops, the musician sported overly large eyes and a stereotypical alien-shaped head.



Figrin D’an was also a compulsive gambler. The band leader was overly critical of his musicians, earning a reputation that went beyond his funky looks.

Watto

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Tatooine junk dealer Watto represented much of what the dessert planet had to offer in the underworld circles. Missing numerous teeth with flies buzzing around him constantly, the long snout Toydarian in Mos Espa cared only for his next big score.

Even Watto’s outfits were made to highlight his off-put appearance, from pants fitted under his drooping belly to a cheesy safari-style hat that offered little to no protection from the twin suns beaming down on Watto.

Bargwill Tomder

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Mean to children and ugly, Bargwill Tomder was in charge of the fathier stables at the Canto Bight casino and racetrack, featured within Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Having four arms and a rotting-looking face, the Cloddogran favored his raggedy red shirt with a tool vest and brown hat.

Bargwill Tomder also got joy out of disciplining child slaves that served under him, using his electro-shock prod on them as much as the fathiers’. Mean to the bone, Tomder cared little for his appearance, utilizing his ugliness as a fear tactic against the urchin slaves.

Jabba The Hutt

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

King of indulgence and crime syndicate ruler, Jabba the Hutt was by far the ugliest Star Wars character ever created. Originally sketched as a fuzzy and potentially cute creature, Jabba became the drooling and slimy Hutt, feared by many for decades.

Adding to his grotesque appearance were sounds created by Ben Burtt. From hands running through a cheese casserole to the crime boss choking on his own chain at the hands of Leia, nothing about Jabba the Hutt was ever meant to be pleasing.

Honorable mention: Mas Amedda

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Mas Amedda served as a political puppet under the title of vice-chancellor to Supreme Chancellor Valorum and helped appoint Senator Palpatine as the new Supreme Chancellor in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The Chagrian likely knew Palpatine was Darth Sidious but didn’t care, putting his political ambitions above everything.

Always well dressed while portraying an air of indifference, Mas Amedda utilized his appearance to instill fear in those who would challenge him. The vice-chancellor’s eyes often looked possessed and he was known to punctuate his words with a flick of his forked tongue. In conjunction with his fearful and odd appearance, Mas Amedda kept the Galatic Senate members in check for those in which he served.