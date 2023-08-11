The $170 million box office phenomenon rejected by every major streaming service poised to launch an ironic 8-figure streaming bidding war

Having spent five years sitting on the shelf and gathering dust – before being rejected by every major streaming service as the producers tried their hardest to have it released – there’s got to be at least one executive somewhere ruing the fact they didn’t take a chance on Sound of Freedom.

After all, the controversial thriller rooted in the world of child trafficking and backed by an outfit that specializes in faith-based stories has become the single biggest and most undeniable box office breakout sensation of the year, which is no mean feat when Barbie and Oppenheimer are right there.

The thriller will pass $170 million at the domestic box office later today, and with an international expansion also on the horizon, a total north of $200 million isn’t out of the question. And yet, the film may not even be done raking in the cash just yet, with Vulture reporting that a bidding war to secure the streaming rights could be underway, with an eight-figure sum being floated already.

While Angel Studios didn’t respond to a request for comment, it’s nonetheless noted that subscription services and ad-supported platforms have been contacted about the “Pay-One” rights window, which is the first exclusive run on-demand following a feature’s run at the multiplex. Based on how many tickets have been sold – regardless of whether or not anybody actually turned up – you’d imagine there’s going to be a lot of interest, which could theoretically drive the price even higher in turn.

Just when you thought its legs were beginning to wane, then, Sound of Freedom may have found its latest lucrative revenue stream.