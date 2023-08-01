The 3rd and final entry in a supernatural softcore trilogy brings undead eroticism to streaming for reasons both obvious but best left unexplained

There’s nothing wrong with movies and TV shows that expose a little skin, and they always prove eminently popular on streaming for reasons that nobody should need to have explained, but subscribers always tend to go a step too far when genuine softcore pornography shows up on the charts of any given platform, and it’s not as if anyone can say they didn’t know what to expect from Erotic Ghost Story III.

As you can hopefully gather from the title, the 1992 fantasy is indeed a sequel to both Erotic Ghost Story and Erotic Ghost Story II, the titillating trilogy created by Lam Ngai Kai that drew its influences from both a collection of stories published in 1766 and – even more bizarrely, if you can believe it – George Miller’s star-studded cult classic The Witches of Eastwick.

Image via Golden Harvest Company

This time around, intrepid hero Chu Chung falls for a beautiful woman ends up caught in a battle between the human world and the spirit realm after he gets a little too lustful for his own good, incurring the wrath of the demonic Vixen, with the jumping of bones happening almost as often as the jumping between physical planes. Look, the plot doesn’t really matter, because it’s not as if there’s a soul out there who intentionally seeks out a film called Erotic Ghost Story for reasons that don’t have anything to do with the obvious.

In this instance, that applies to iTunes users the world over, with FlixPatrol outing the 31 year-old threequel as one of the most-watched titles on its global charts. Why? Come on, you know exactly why, and at this rate don’t be surprised if the first two end up returning to prominence as well.