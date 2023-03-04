Smutty streaming users have some explaining to do after a softcore porno unzips a new lease of life

There must be something in the water on streaming this weekend, either that or it’s simply a huge coincidence that three erotically-charged projects have mysteriously conspired to rank among the most popular titles on a myriad of platforms, with Animal Attraction: Carnal Desires the latest.

Following in the saucy footsteps of Netflix’s Sex/Life – which returned in style after the second season of the smash hit series nabbed a Top 10 spot in 80 countries around the world – Lifetime original The Client List then exposed itself to a brand new audience after landing a plum position on the company’s worldwide rankings.

via Cinema Paradiso

Going three-for-three, Animal Attraction is unquestionably the most steamy of the bunch because it was literally made, marketed, and categorized as softcore pornography, which leaves us with more questions than answers. Not that we want them all to be answered, because what subscribers do in the privacy of their own homes is entirely up to them, and we’re not here to judge.

Nonetheless, 1999’s Carnal Desires has been unzipped and revealed as a Top 10 hit in several countries on the Google Play Movies charts, per FlixPatrol. It’s not as if anyone accidentally clicked on the wrong motion picture, because the synopsis makes it quite clear that the story focuses on a massage parlor that becomes inundated with new clients after newcomer Mick starts working there and instantly becomes the talk of the town.

Will he choose his professionalism above all else, or will he succumb to his… Carnal Desires? Evidently, a lot of people are keen to find out.