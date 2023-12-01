The 5 best depictions of Henry Kissinger in TV and film

Kissinger was one of the most polarizing figures of U.S. politics. Who played him on screen?

Henry Kissinger, who died this week aged 100, was one of the most polarizing figures of 20th century American politics. A charismatic figure, he was both lauded and lambasted during his tenure as Secretary of State to U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford for his involvement in U.S. foreign policy, and his defense of the bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War. Such an important figure has received his fair share of Hollywood depictions. Here are five of the best from TV and film.

5. Peter Jurasik, Born Again

This 1978 movie tells the story of President Nixon’s so-called “hatchet man” Charles Colson, who played a central role in the Watergate scandal and later became a born-again Christian. The focus is firmly on Colson’s story, but Peter Jurasik, who would later rise to stardom as Ambassador Londo Mollari in Babylon 5, does creditable work as Kissinger.

4. Theodore Bikel, The Final Days

A 1989 television film that details the goings-on in the White House in the shadow of Watergate, The Final Days garnered four Emmy nominations. Among the ensemble cast was Lane Smith, who bagged a Golden Globe nomination for his work as Richard Nixon, and Academy Award nominee Theodore Bikel, who is eerily believable as the Secretary of State. The Final Days is currently available for streaming on Apple TV and YouTube.

3. Saul Rubinek, Dick

This 1999 comedy stars several Saturday Night Live alumni including Kirsten Dunst and Will Ferrell, and offers a comic take on Watergate. Rubinek does an excellent deadpan as Kissinger, not quite able to believe Nixon’s schlocky attempts to wring goodwill out of his meeting with Dunst. Dick is currently available for streaming on Apple TV.

2. Liev Schreiber, Golda

Schreiber offers perhaps the most sympathetic portrayal of Kissinger in Golda, which premiered last month. Helen Mirren also stars as Golda Meir, who was prime minister of Israel during the Yom Kippur war of 1973. Golda is available for streaming on various platforms including Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

1. Paul Sorvino, Nixon

At the time, Sorvino was best known for his appearance as mob boss Paulie in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), and for his work as a regular in Law and Order. Oliver Stone tapped Sorvino for the role of Kissinger in 1994’s Nixon, and Scorsese knocks it out of the park, nailing Kissinger’s laconic delivery and acting as a counterweight to Anthony Hopkin’s capricious, tortured portrayal of Nixon. Nixon is currently available for streaming on Apple TV, YouTube, and elsewhere.