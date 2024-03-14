In deep folklore, St. Patrick’s Day is an eye-catching Irish holiday featuring brightly colored rainbows, mischievous leprechauns, lively parades, and a whole lineup of green merchandise. In regards to the horror realm, however, the celebration is a perfect chance for bloody massacres and bone-chilling revelations.

Considering how massively popular and wildly entertaining the holiday is when it comes to divine celebrations, it hardly comes as a surprise that members of the horror community look to amplify the Irish experience by gathering around the television to adhere to a strong lineup of horror classics. And while the familiar formula has typically followed sinister leprechauns or bizarre curses relating to rainbows and a pot of gold, a large portion of horror filmmakers have opted to take different routes to craft a fun-filled horror experience for the Irish holiday.

So before it’s time to embark on numerous bar crawls, drink a tall pint of Guinness, and flash a collection of green apparel, let’s dive in and explore the 5 best horror movies to watch on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Unlucky Charms (2013)

It’s certainly common knowledge that the fan-favorite kids cereal Lucky Charms is one of the most popular brands of breakfast food, but it’s only fitting that a blood-splattered horror tale would shift the name and change it to “Unlucky” Charms. Unlike some of the horror movies on this list, the 2013 dives head-first into Irish folklore — centering on ancient creatures, banshees, and hobgoblins. If there were any horror movie to begin with on St. Patrick’s Day for a special marathon, this is certainly the feature to start with.

The Hallow (2015)

As far as the colossal horror community is concerned, it would feel like a complete disservice if 2015’s The Hallow wasn’t included on this marvelous list. From the brilliant mind of Corin Hardy, the unforgettable horror tale centers around a young couple who find themselves targeted and tortured by a band of ancient, sinister creatures which threaten their very livelihood and safety. Utilizing classic Irish themes and focusing on several spine-tingling folklore creatures, it’s definitely worth a watch on St. Paddy’s Day this year.

Maniac Cop (1988)

Considering how influential Bruce Campbell is and always will be as a horror icon, it only makes perfect sense that his 1988 slasher extravaganza be included in this list. As merciless killings occur in New York City over St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, it becomes clear that an undead cop could likely be the culprit. Thanks to the brilliant acting prowess of Campbell, the film has easily since been regarded as a cult classic. It might not be glowing with shamrocks and leprechauns, but the fun-filled slasher is perfect for a special horror marathon.

Grabbers (2012)

When it comes to the ever-expansive realm of creature features, it’s certainly true that the horror community can never seem to get enough. So when the concept of engaging in a horror marathon for St. Patrick’s Day is brought up, then it only feels right that Grabbers be near the top of the list. And while the premise might not specifically include the Irish holiday, its strong cast of colorful Irish characters, over-the-top comedy horror, and showcasing of an ancient sea monster is an outstanding representation of Irish terror.

Leprechaun (1993)

Was there ever any actual doubt? The singular movie responsible for kickstarting actress Jennifer Aniston’s career absolutely belongs at the top of the list. Not only is Leprechaun likely the most known Irish-themed horror movie, it’s undoubtedly the very best compared to the rest. Revolving around Lubdan (Warwick Davis) — a vengeful leprechaun searching for his gold — the cult classic horror is the perfect blend of slapstick comedy and genuine moments of terror. Of course, the horror flick eventually spawned an entire franchise of Leprechaun films, but the first remains the blueprint.

