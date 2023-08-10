The 5 MCU characters who died too soon and 5 who should have died in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

When it comes to conveying how dire a situation is in a cinematic setting, nothing raises the stakes like the main character biting the dust. Thus, it is not a biggie that Marvel has been doing the same with reckless abandon since Avengers: Infinity War. But the fact that many of the characters bid farewell way too soon always hits harder whenever I remember that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania exists.

I think I will be speaking for the entire Marvel fan club when I say that we would be much happier if at least 90% of the characters we lost were still alive and kicking. But there is a difference between wishful yearning and knowing when the MCU did us dirty by snatching away beloved characters just so it can hide its inability to spin a better story under the garb of death.

Those nursing a fresh beef with the studio already know the first two names…

Maria Hill

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Nick Fury with his tough-guy act and willingness to manipulate anyone and everyone for his plans never made him my top-favorite MCU character (though Samuel Jackson manages to make him loveable). It was Cobie Smulder’s return as Maria Hill and her promise that the former S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent’s story will be explored in “depth” in Secret Invasion which made me watch the disappointing series in the first place.

But Smulders probably confused “death” with “depth” as Maria was murdered in cold blood, but most importantly, her being gunned down served no purpose whatsoever to further the storyline or give the show’s mercurial protagonist any motivation. An exceptional actress playing a beloved character, who fans had been hoping to know more about for years, just killed like *snap*.

Talos

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos suffered the same fate — unnecessarily killed off because a poorly stitched series like Secret Invasion thinks killing characters is the only way to make a thriller. The man was just starting to establish his footing in the MCU — and doing it better than Jackson, mind you — and would have a better place in it after Captain Marvel makes her comeback in The Marvels.

But nooo, he was sacrificed for the sake of flaunting the ruthlessness of a one-time villain and a so-called protagonist who is striking me as more of an evil villain than Thanos ever was — at least the Titan mourned Gamora after killing her, unlike Fury who barely missed Maria and Talos as he was hyper-focused on his image. Hell, he even eagerly sent his dead friend’s daughter to single-handedly face-off against Gravik who had no qualms about killing people.

Wenwu aka The Mandarin

Photo via Marvel Studios

Okay, now Wenwu might be listed as Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’ villain, but he never truly qualified for the title; driven by love and loss, Wenwu was desperate to fix it all. And he did make amends in time, and would have gone on to be a great father, had Marvel not decided that for Shang Chi to have the hero’s arc, Wenwu has to get his soul sucked out by the Dweller-in-Darkness.

May Parker

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Almost every iteration of Peter Parker so far has fully embraced “with great powers come great responsibility” only after they lost someone they truly loved. I know that, but did Aunt May really have to die? MCU’s Peter already lost Tony Stark, and he was still processing that grief. What was the lesson here? He would have still dispatched the villains in pretty much the same way — perhaps with Tobey Maguire’s Spidey not getting stabbed in the process — and agreed to let the world forget him in order to save everyone.

In fact, it would have added more gravitas to Peter’s sacrifice had Aunt May remained alive — the woman who raised him to not recognize him at all, yet to feel a tugging familarity? Don’t tell me that doesn’t twist your heart more than MJ and Ned not knowing him.

Loki

Photo via Marvel Studios

Ah, yes. The God of Mischief is technically alive — at least his variants are. But the real deal, the one who has been giving Thor a run for his money since his first appearance, is no longer with us. I mean, the one we have now is amazing, but he has yet to reach the point where we can call him a true hero. The OG Loki became one — although with a more grey-shaded edge — a long time ago. He was the enemy you don’t want and the ally you need by your side.

Photo via Marvel Studios

I know, I said 5, but really, did Lylla, Teefs, and Floor have to die? A Rocket who was less of a moron and more of a kind-hearted soul would still have resulted in the High Evolutionary’s demise.

Well, Marvel, seriously, if the bloodlust was that coveted by your scattered brain, Quantumania was sitting right there. Never before have I found more solid reasons to kill characters (yes, plural).

M.O.D.O.K.

Photo via Marvel Studios

I know, he dies at the end of Quantumania. What I am saying is he should have died sooner, perhaps before he gave the entire fandom collective nightmares for the rest of their lives the minute they laid eyes on his horrifying CGI-ed face, or the definitely-not-adorable peek at his buttocks. Most importantly, dying earlier in the film would have saved him (and us) from Scott’s cringey monologue at the end.

Scott Lang

Photo via Marvel Studios

My focused dislike for Lang has often been pointed out as baseless by his ardent fans. But after Quantumania, I would extend the offer to his loyalists to come and join my side. After his mindless jokes that fell flat, and a storyline that proved that even with his suit on he is still the most useless Avengers ever, I was not-so-silently hoping for him to make the noble sacrifice of dying while killing Kang and becoming the reason Hope — or anyone else — gets a chance at a solid storyline.

Cassie

Photo via Marvel Studios

If truth be told, the switch in her whole persona for Quantumania’s sake is just not digestible. Cassie is a political activist — though to lend her that rebellious edge needed to challenge Kang, she is also, suddenly, a scientist — so she can make the machine that sends them to the Quantum Realm. Also, she has issues with Daddy dearest — just to induce that tinge of tension between her and Scott, so when he strives to save her, it hits harder.

Kathryn Newton’s one-tone bland expressions didn’t exactly do the show any favors. And anyway, Marvel is all gung-ho about killing side characters to give their hero all the motivation. Well, Cassie was right there, sir, kill away.

Janet

Photo via Marvel Studios

It was because of her naivety and eagerness to help a complete stranger that unleashed Kang on the Quantum Realm (and the MCU). Considering that the actions she took which led to him gaining partial powers happened way in the past, her kicking the bucket would have been, in a way, retribution for those who suffered his tyranny in his absence.

I love me some Michelle Pfeiffer, but if Marvel is going to forget that it gave her superpowers (at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp) in favor of making her commit foolish mistakes and tell tales of how she was doing the Devil’s dance with Krylar (of all people) while Hank was pining for her for 30 years, then, by all means, off with her head. Pfeiffer deserves so much better.

The Council of Kangs

Photo via Marvel Studios

Well, the underwhelming Kang died (courtesy of some ants and the least powerful superhero). As I am yet to miss the man, I don’t see any reason to keep his doppelgangers around. In my mind palace, I already annihilated them all for being so darn corny.