The 6th (but still not final) entry in cinema’s worst-ever universe earns every single point of its 0% Rotten Tomatoes score on streaming

Plenty of shared universes both loosely-connected and official have come and gone over the decades, but none of them have ever been more consistently and offensively awful string of “comedies” churned out by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. The Starving Games was the sixth, but it stands out on its own for a couple of very notable reasons.

Predecessors Date Movie, Epic Movie, Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie, and Vampires Suck all rode the coattails of the Scary Movie saga the filmmakers helped create in the first place, and every single one of them made a tidy profit at the box office despite Rotten Tomatoes scores that ranged from between one and seven percent.

Image via Ketchup Entertainment

The Starving Games, meanwhile, became the first chapter in the never-ending series that wasn’t backed by a major studio, and was the first to bomb as a result after failing to clear $4 million in theaters, as well as ending up as what was remarkably the first one to ever secure a big fat zero on the aforementioned aggregation site.

While there’s no doubt plenty of people out there who enjoyed the low-rent parodies for what they were – which is proven in the hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket sales – the initial seven-film stretch (which includes Best Night Ever!) accrued combined Rotten Tomatoes ratings of 16 percent, yielding an average of just 2.4 percent for the septet of Friedberg/Seltzer fiascos.

Embarrassing doesn’t even begin to cover it, but The Starving Games rising from the depths to cement itself as one of the biggest hits on Starz (per FlixPatrol) is another damning reminder that folks haven’t forgotten about them yet.