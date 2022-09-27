The abominable ending to a once-mighty franchise remains capable of igniting fury

Dating right back to the very beginning of franchise cinema, not many properties in Hollywood history have managed to maintain a consistently high level of quality the longer they carried on. That being said, very few have suffered a fall from grace that was quite as shocking as that of Die Hard.

Of course, there’s nowhere else to go but down when things kick off with what a lot of people still consider to be the single greatest action movie in the history of cinema, but the Bruce Willis-led series didn’t exactly disgrace itself over the next quarter of a century… or at least, it didn’t until the abhorrent A Good Day to Die Hard found itself torn to shreds by critics and fans in February 2013.

Renny Harlin’s Die Hard 2 was a solid successor that simply moved the action to an airport instead of a skyscraper, while John McTiernan’s return for Die Hard with a Vengeance successfully shook things up as a buddy comedy. Die Hard 4.0 was formulaic-if-inoffensive blockbuster fare, but John Moore’s A Good Day still hasn’t been forgiven for its sins.

via 20th Century Fox

Looking at how the vast majority of comments are in full agreement with the sentiment, we’d suggest that the reputation of A Good Day to Die Hard has not improved in the nine years since the once-mighty action saga was butchered beyond recognition. There are very few (if any) redeeming features across the flick’s mind-numbing 97 minutes, and it evidently still stings for action aficionados that such an iconic IP bowed out in a blaze of ignominy.