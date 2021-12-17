The Academy just spoiled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and fans are freaking out
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Spider-Man: No Way Home only just came out in U.S. theaters yesterday, and it’s already impossible to avoid spoilers on social media. The Marvel/Sony threequel was arguably the most hotly anticipated movie of the year, so now that it’s finally here it’s all people can talk about on Twitter. And if you haven’t seen it yet? Well, it seems a great number of people are of the “you snooze, you lose” mindset — including The Academy, who just dropped the biggest spoiler of them all.
Warning: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home to follow.
This Friday, The Academy shared a short video comparing the “three generations of Peter Parker … our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men.” The video compares shots from movies featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as the webhead. Sure, while the tweet doesn’t outright state any spoilers, you don’t need to be a genius like Otto Octavius to guess that The Academy is posting this now because Maguire and Garfield return in No Way Home.
So those who haven’t seen the film yet are getting angry that The Academy of all tweeters has spoiled No Way Home so openly.
OK, now that would make up for it.
A bit of a stretch, but we’ll allow it.
They noticed.
Hot take: The original tweet isn’t a spoiler by itself, but the replies have turned it into one.
Yes, as per the rampant pre-release speculation, Maguire and Garfield do indeed reprise their iconic roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, teaming up with Holland’s wallcrawler for an epic interdimensional battle with the likes of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. And their return has kickstarted the eternal debate around who really is the best Spider-Man actor of all time. But as The Academy’s premature tweet reminds us, they’re all amazing.