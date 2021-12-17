Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home only just came out in U.S. theaters yesterday, and it’s already impossible to avoid spoilers on social media. The Marvel/Sony threequel was arguably the most hotly anticipated movie of the year, so now that it’s finally here it’s all people can talk about on Twitter. And if you haven’t seen it yet? Well, it seems a great number of people are of the “you snooze, you lose” mindset — including The Academy, who just dropped the biggest spoiler of them all.

Warning: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home to follow.

This Friday, The Academy shared a short video comparing the “three generations of Peter Parker … our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men.” The video compares shots from movies featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as the webhead. Sure, while the tweet doesn’t outright state any spoilers, you don’t need to be a genius like Otto Octavius to guess that The Academy is posting this now because Maguire and Garfield return in No Way Home.

Three generations of Peter Parker…our friendly neighborhood Spider-Men. 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/iL3LroMCr3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 17, 2021

So those who haven’t seen the film yet are getting angry that The Academy of all tweeters has spoiled No Way Home so openly.

So the spoiler window is officially open? — Santiago Cordero (@SantiCordero) December 17, 2021

Posting spoilers the day after the movie comes out? What the actual fuck — ringhofer g (@dottorerae) December 17, 2021

OK, now that would make up for it.

Make up for spoiling the movie by giving Andrew Garfield an Oscar — Richie (@jojo_hobbit) December 17, 2021

A bit of a stretch, but we’ll allow it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Best Picture nominee confirmed https://t.co/kphJ8MKIDG — joyce eng (@joyceeng61) December 17, 2021

They noticed.

Lol so then @TheAcademy have just decided to drop what is quite possibly the biggest spoiler for the most hyped up movie of 2021 and they thought that people wouldn't even notice or even care lol oh how wrong they were lol. #SpiderManNoWayHome #Spiderman https://t.co/QBOOI87qw7 — The Nerd Machine Maclunkey #GinaCaranoIsABadass (@AwesomeNerd01) December 17, 2021

Hot take: The original tweet isn’t a spoiler by itself, but the replies have turned it into one.

The fact that they are appreciating the 3 generations of Spider-Man isn’t a spoiler, what is a spoiler is everyone typing “OMG SPOILERS” in the comments (I mean so am I, but you get my point). Just let things be — Lewis Cotton (@ImLewisCotton) December 17, 2021

Yes, as per the rampant pre-release speculation, Maguire and Garfield do indeed reprise their iconic roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, teaming up with Holland’s wallcrawler for an epic interdimensional battle with the likes of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. And their return has kickstarted the eternal debate around who really is the best Spider-Man actor of all time. But as The Academy’s premature tweet reminds us, they’re all amazing.