The debate over the best ‘Spider-Man’ movie erupts as ‘No Way Home’ arrives

If we look at the cold, hard facts, or in this case Rotten Tomatoes score, then Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can be called the best movie ever made that features the friendly neighborhood superhero.

However, if we’re talking about live-action only, then No Way Home is out in front. The multiversal spectacular is currently sitting on a 95% score, and while that could always go up or down, it puts Tom Holland’s third outing just ahead of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, which boasts a 93% rating.

Of course, people will be raving about No Way Home because it’s fresh in the memory and delivers fan service on an unprecedented scale, but that hasn’t stopped some hot takes being thrown around as Twitter once again finds itself locked in discussion over what can be called the best solo Spidey effort ever made.

that was the best spider-man movie ever ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! TOM HOLLAND IS THE BEST SPIDER-MAN DONT EVEN JOKE — trismas SAW NWH (@sitcomwanda) December 17, 2021

no way home really is the best spider-man movie of all time huh pic.twitter.com/3YTc5B2g2Z — the amazing spider-max (@theinvisibIemax) December 17, 2021

Everybody been talking shit on my man Tom for how long? And now all I see on the timeline is No Way Home being rated the best Spider-Man film



Cope 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ZpLD7UwcCI — Peter Parker: Spider-Man (@Spiderguyish) December 16, 2021

Doc Ock puts the squeeze on Spider-Man in new 'No Way Home' image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I can comfortably say NWH is in the top three best Spider-Man movies of all time. Top 5 for sure. — Benjin  (@KingBenjin) December 17, 2021

Wow. #NoWayHome delivers on so many levels! It made me tear up so many times and cheer louder than I have in almost any movie. This is easily one of my favorite MCU films and one of the best Spider-Man movies ever put on screen. It’s a massive pay off for all fans. pic.twitter.com/YXrS7f5suM — Corey Van Dyke (@Corey_WolfPack) December 17, 2021

I keep seeing "despite some flaws, NO WAY HOME is the best Spider-Man movie" which makes no sense because SPIDER-MAN 2 (dir. Sam Raimi) exists and has zero flaws??? — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) December 16, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home is the best Spider-Man movie I’ve seen and I’m saying this as someone who freaking loved Spiderverse. — SONICSTA (@sonicsta_) December 17, 2021

We can all probably agree that it isn’t The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which holds the unwanted distinction of being the worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing entry in the eight-film history of all three franchises, although that isn’t really the fault of Andrew Garfield. Will Spider-Man: No Way Home still rule the roost this time next week, next month, or next year? Perhaps, but this is one debate that’s set to rage for a long time.