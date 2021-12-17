The debate over the best ‘Spider-Man’ movie erupts as ‘No Way Home’ arrives
If we look at the cold, hard facts, or in this case Rotten Tomatoes score, then Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can be called the best movie ever made that features the friendly neighborhood superhero.
However, if we’re talking about live-action only, then No Way Home is out in front. The multiversal spectacular is currently sitting on a 95% score, and while that could always go up or down, it puts Tom Holland’s third outing just ahead of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, which boasts a 93% rating.
Of course, people will be raving about No Way Home because it’s fresh in the memory and delivers fan service on an unprecedented scale, but that hasn’t stopped some hot takes being thrown around as Twitter once again finds itself locked in discussion over what can be called the best solo Spidey effort ever made.
We can all probably agree that it isn’t The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which holds the unwanted distinction of being the worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing entry in the eight-film history of all three franchises, although that isn’t really the fault of Andrew Garfield. Will Spider-Man: No Way Home still rule the roost this time next week, next month, or next year? Perhaps, but this is one debate that’s set to rage for a long time.