‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now out in theaters, and it’s going down a storm with critics and fans alike. Audiences are flocking to it in near-Avengers: Endgame levels, with the multiversal threequel breaking opening day records in Korea, Mexico, and the United Kingdom so far. Likewise, reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, as its high opening score on Rotten Tomatoes attests to.

After debuting on the review-aggregate site with a perfect 100% critical score, No Way Home has been officially declared Certified Fresh on RT. Even though it slipped down a couple of points, it’s still standing strong with 94% at the time of writing. That makes it the current second-highest-rated Spidey movie of the lot, behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at 97%. Or, to put it another way, it’s the current highest-rated live-action Spidey movie of the lot.

NWH‘s Certified Fresh status means it stands alongside the other five Spider-Man films that received that honor. Namely, the first two-thirds of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (which sport 90% and 93% on RT, respectively), The Amazing Spider-Man (72%), and its immediate predecessors, Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (90%). The only two not Certified Fresh are Spider-Man 3 (fresh at 63%) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (rotten at 52%).

That means that all three entries in the Homecoming trilogy will likely settle on scores somewhere above 90%. So we can officially call these films the most consistent Spidey franchise of the lot, with each one skipping the divisive nature of Raimi’s third flick and TASM2. Plus, when you factor in Captain America: Civil War (90%), Avengers: Infinity War (85%), and Avengers: Endgame (94%), we can also say that Tom Holland has only appeared in Marvel movies with Certified Fresh ratings.

Whatever way you slice it, then, the MCU’s webhead trilogy has been a success and has concluded on a high with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here’s hoping the next trilogy is just as much of a smash.