The critical and commercial consensus has long since determined that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the weakest of the seven live-action solo movies starring the iconic superhero, which is mostly due to Sony’s rampant desire to stuff the narrative to bursting point with teases of a cinematic universe that never even happened.

Andrew Garfield was a great Spidey that found himself let down by the quality of the films that surrounded him, with his second stint under the spandex yielding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 53% and a box office haul of $708 million, lower than anything experienced by Tobey Maguire or Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood web-slingers.

However, as you may have noticed, Spider-Man has been trending all weekend as fans rank the entire feature film catalogue from best to worst. One of the splinter discussions to form in the aftermath is the feeling that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 might actually be better than the negative reputation would suggest, as you can see below.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is by far the most beautifully shot Spider-Man film. pic.twitter.com/o7z1Gn9sGX — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 25, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 https://t.co/HpphcG6Yx2 — Jack Parker (@KuZiqree) November 28, 2021

And can I just say that the soundtrack to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is glorious. When played together all the tracks form one continuous song. It deserves much more hype. pic.twitter.com/uaRzPdwTND — Jack Dowd (@stforce1) November 28, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is my favorite Spider-Man movie. No, it's not the best if I was ranking them by quality, but personally, I love the movie and a ton of the incredible moments it has. Some scenes from TASM2 will never be matched by a Spidey movie ever again. — Baylee | NYG 3-14 (@ZackHunter16) November 28, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is so underrated. I really don't like the way Andrew Garfield was treated; he's my favorite Peter Parker / Spider-Man. — Ryan🍂Taylor (@bionicravenclaw) November 28, 2021

This is why I love TASM 2. I believe Spider-Man’s greatest power isn’t the ability to crawl up walls, it’s his ability to overcome adversity. This movie saw Peter suffer in a way we’ve never seen before & yet he still finds a way to move forward & live up to that responsibility. pic.twitter.com/DHWH6gkHRW — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 27, 2021

It's so upsetting that none of the MCU Spider-Man movies have good camerawork and swinging like TASM 2 did https://t.co/PyKUHQqTch — Imran (Doc Ock Era 2.0) (@YoItsImran) November 26, 2021

You don’t like TASM 2? That’s ok. That’s cute actually. I can accept this, we can move past this. Because i can fix this… i can fix You. pic.twitter.com/HKqsYyhZK9 — Ghost 🎬 #Matrix4sweep (@Ghostfilmss) November 28, 2021

TASM 2 > Far From Home https://t.co/1WXzA5DAqz — Dumek (@Dumek2k) November 27, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was far too ambitious for its own good, but the Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy dynamic was an undeniable highlight, and there’s an argument to be made that the onscreen chemistry between Garfield and Emma Stone is far superior to that of Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, or even Holland and Zendaya. Is it a great movie? Absolutely not, but it’s clearly still got a huge number of supporters.