‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ finds itself being reappraised online
The critical and commercial consensus has long since determined that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the weakest of the seven live-action solo movies starring the iconic superhero, which is mostly due to Sony’s rampant desire to stuff the narrative to bursting point with teases of a cinematic universe that never even happened.
Andrew Garfield was a great Spidey that found himself let down by the quality of the films that surrounded him, with his second stint under the spandex yielding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 53% and a box office haul of $708 million, lower than anything experienced by Tobey Maguire or Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood web-slingers.
However, as you may have noticed, Spider-Man has been trending all weekend as fans rank the entire feature film catalogue from best to worst. One of the splinter discussions to form in the aftermath is the feeling that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 might actually be better than the negative reputation would suggest, as you can see below.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was far too ambitious for its own good, but the Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy dynamic was an undeniable highlight, and there’s an argument to be made that the onscreen chemistry between Garfield and Emma Stone is far superior to that of Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, or even Holland and Zendaya. Is it a great movie? Absolutely not, but it’s clearly still got a huge number of supporters.