Things heat up on Twitter as fans rank every ‘Spider-Man’ movie

Having spent decades stuck in development hell as the rights bounced around various studios in Hollywood, which ironically allowed technology to catch up to a point where the character would be nothing less than convincing in live-action, Spider-Man has since become one of the most heavily-adapted figures in cinema.

By the end of next year, by which time Spider-Man: No Way Home and the animated Into the Spider-Verse sequel will have been released, the iconic Marvel Comics superhero will have appeared in thirteen feature films in the space of 20 years, fourteen if you include the archive footage of Tom Holland used in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

That number also encompasses five different franchises, so the web-slinger has gotten around. In a debate that’s got fans ready to throw virtual hands, Twitter users are ranking every Spider-Man blockbuster from best to worst, and you can check out some of the opinions below.

My Spider-Man Movie Ranking:



1. #SpiderManNoWayHome

2. Into The Spiderverse

3. Spider-Man 2

4. Spider-Man 3

5. Spider-Man

6. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

8. Spider-Man Homecoming

9. Spider-Man Far From Home — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 26, 2021

It goes:

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Verse

Spider-Man

Far From Home

Spider-Man 3

Homecoming

Amazing Spider-Man

Amazing Spider-Man 2



and it's not up for debate, this is the definitive ranking idc argue with the wall — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) November 27, 2021

Correct ranking :



Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 3



All the others aren’t Spider-Man movies. https://t.co/9QvwSeFG3R pic.twitter.com/FEti266yGj — Lucas (@LukeNukem64) November 26, 2021

Ranking the Spider-Man movies eh?



Uuuuh



Spider-Man 2

Spider-Verse

Homecoming

No way Home

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man

Amazing Spider-Man

Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Chro-Ho-Ho-No Katie ❄️ (@ChronoKatie) November 27, 2021

My Spider-Man Ranking (all movies)

1. ISTV

2. TASM 1

3. Spider-Man 1

4. Spider-Man 3

5. Spider-Man 2

6. Homecoming

7. TASM 2

8. FFH pic.twitter.com/YYZcKRlXKg — littlejacobniko (@littlejacobniko) November 27, 2021

Fixed it for you. No way in hell Spider-Man 3 isn’t close to last in any ranking. Emo Tobey and Topher Grace’s Venom was garbage juice.



1. Spider-Verse

2. Spider-Man 2

3. Spider-Man

4. Far From Home

5. Homecoming

6. Amazing Spider-Man

7. Spider-Man 3

8. Amazing Spider-Man 2 https://t.co/XvAtUrICZV — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) November 27, 2021

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

My Spider-Man Movie Ranking:



1: Spider-Verse

2: Spider-Man 2

3: Spider-Man

4: Homecoming

5: Far From Home

6: Spider-Man 3

7: TASM

8: TASM 2



I plan on rewatching all these movies before No Way Home drops so it might change but that’s my list for RN — Arnahunas (@arnahunas) November 27, 2021

As someone whose been crowned the world's biggest Spider-Man fan on more than one occasion, here's the definitive ranking of the films:



1.) Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)



2.) Spider-Man 2 (2004)



3.) TASM2 & Far From Home



4.) Everything else is tied.#SpiderMan — Kris With a K (@Chainsaw_Master) November 27, 2021

My live action Spider-Man film ranking after rewatches



For the record I love all of these movies



1. TASM

2. Spider-Man 2

3. TASM 2

4. Homecoming

5. Far From Home

6. Spider-Man

7. Spider-Man 3



Wesley don’t hurt me 🥺 — Andrew Kent- Merry Christmas (@AndrewKent2003) November 26, 2021

Since we ranking Spider-Man movies imho…

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

2. Spider-Man (2002)

3. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

4. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

6. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

7. Far From Home (2019)

8. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) pic.twitter.com/oi6zigesEb — Devin McKay (@deeandjello) November 27, 2021

Spider-Man Movie Ranking:



1. Spider-Man 2

2. Spider-Man

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

4. Spider-Man: Far From Home

5. The Amazing Spider-Man

6. Spider-Man 3

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan @SpiderManMovie — Brady T (@BPC_Gaming) November 27, 2021

not enough people get that the objective spider-man movie ranking is



1. into the spider-verse

2. spider-man 2

3. homecoming

4. spider-man

5. far from home

6. spider-man 3

7. tasm

8. tasm 2 — jared 💸 (@yungvirginkike) November 27, 2021

It’s an impossible question to answer, other than the fact it definitely isn’t Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 or Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but for all we know the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home could comfortably and unanimously be walking away with the crown three weeks from now.