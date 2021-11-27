Things heat up on Twitter as fans rank every ‘Spider-Man’ movie
Having spent decades stuck in development hell as the rights bounced around various studios in Hollywood, which ironically allowed technology to catch up to a point where the character would be nothing less than convincing in live-action, Spider-Man has since become one of the most heavily-adapted figures in cinema.
By the end of next year, by which time Spider-Man: No Way Home and the animated Into the Spider-Verse sequel will have been released, the iconic Marvel Comics superhero will have appeared in thirteen feature films in the space of 20 years, fourteen if you include the archive footage of Tom Holland used in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
That number also encompasses five different franchises, so the web-slinger has gotten around. In a debate that’s got fans ready to throw virtual hands, Twitter users are ranking every Spider-Man blockbuster from best to worst, and you can check out some of the opinions below.
It’s an impossible question to answer, other than the fact it definitely isn’t Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 or Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but for all we know the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home could comfortably and unanimously be walking away with the crown three weeks from now.