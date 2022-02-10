‘The Adam Project’ gets moody new poster

Netflix has released the official poster for The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, and it’s undoubtedly atmospheric. The trailer for the film was released alongside it and includes cast members Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and newcomer Walker Scobell.

In the poster, Reynolds and Scobell stand in a dark, wooded area holding flashlights. Burning embers drift in the air, and above them hovers a massive air vessel. The text in the center reads, “Past meets future,” and it captures the moodiness and mystery of this film, as the adventure will also be one of self-discovery amidst all the sci-fi action.

Get ready for a time travel adventure when THE ADAM PROJECT hits Netflix on March 11th. pic.twitter.com/V9M1rPZuRD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 10, 2022

The story is about a young boy named Adam (Scobell) who doesn’t quite fit in. He gets bullied at school and his parents don’t understand what’s going on with him. Hope seems lost until one night he discovers a man in his dad’s garage (Reynolds) and quickly deduces he’s an older version of himself. The older Adam confesses that this is true and there’s even more to his story. He’s a time-traveling pilot and they must team up together if they hope to save the future.

The movie is directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy who’s also the filmmaker behind the hit movie Free Guy, which just received an Academy Award nomination for best visual effects. Reynolds gave a shout-out on Twitter to the effects team, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Suddick for their work on the film.

The Adam Project will also be a reunion of sorts between Garner and Ruffalo, as they both starred in 13 Going on 30. The 2004 rom-com included time-traveling elements as Garner’s character Jenna Rink’s wish to become a woman comes true and she’s sent into her future. In the new sci-fi film, the two play Adam’s parents who struggle in their efforts to help their son with his issues. When the older Adam arrives, things get even more complicated.

The Adam Project blasts onto Netflix on March 11.