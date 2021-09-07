Watch: The Addams Family 2 Trailer Confirms Hybrid Release

The industry continues to send out mixed signals as the painfully slow recovery from the effects of the pandemic continues, with The Addams Family 2 the latest to blink in the face of the Delta variant.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings blew pre-release projections out of the water by opening to $71 million across its first three days and $90 million over the Labor Day holiday, which was enough to convince Sony that Venom: Let There Be Carnage should be moved forward to October 1st.

On the same day, the spooky and kooky clan return for the sequel to the 2019 sleeper hit, which earned $203 million at the box office on a $24 million budget. The Addams Family 2 is still premiering in cinemas, but it’s been announced that the family film will also be available on VOD from day one.

The majority of the principal cast are back for The Addams Family 2, with the notable exception of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard being replaced by Javon Walton as the voice of Pugsley. Bill Hader has joined the ensemble alongside the returning Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler as Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Uncle Fester, Cousin Itt and Grandmama Addams respectively.

Making such a major change to the release strategy on such short notice is a bold move on MGM’s part, but it might pay off in the long run, as animated fare has always sold well on VOD during the COVID-19 era.