Venom Fans Freaking Out Over Let There Be Carnage Releasing Two Weeks Early

The pandemic’s domino effect on the theatrical schedule is far from over, as evidenced by Paramount recently pushing Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick back to next summer, which in turn saw Mission: Impossible 7 shunted to September. However, fans breathed a sigh of relief when Venom: Let There Be Carnage became one of the few titles of the last eighteen months to be moved forward.

Had the symbiotic sequel been delayed to January 2022 as was rumored, then that would have caused Jared Leto’s Morbius to flee even further into next year, and people would have started to get genuinely worried over the status of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thankfully, Tom Hardy’s return for Eddie Brock is now locked for an early October 1st bow.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ robust performance at the box office is said to be a driving force behind the decision, but as you can see from the reactions below, folks are thrilled Venom: Let There Be Carnage is arriving ahead of schedule whatever the reason.

shang-chi in september, venom in october, eternals in november. autumn really is the best season September 6, 2021

Well now I’m doing a double feature for venom and the adams family 2 — logan soto castleman (@uvgotlogan1) September 6, 2021

AND the new Venom movie gets moved up 2 weeks for releasing, today is a GOOD DAY September 6, 2021

Venom moved up it's date because of covid lag time. It will be 6 to 8 weeks before the shit hits the fan. They want to make money before the theaters possibly shut down again. — Shaun O'Rourke (@ShaunORourke5) September 6, 2021

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

not venom coming out earlier & we’re still in lockdown… i’ve won but at what cost pic.twitter.com/GB8RFJBTUa — saf (@eddiebrcok) September 6, 2021

So Venom has gone from 5 months back to two weeks forward! Top news #VenomLetThereBeCarnage — Liam Frost (@Liam_Frost86) September 6, 2021

Sony moving #VenomLetThereBeCarnage up two weeks, encouraged by #ShangChi, means that #SpiderManNoWayHome is a virtual lock to stay in December. Breathe easy, friends. https://t.co/8mAu7uf9GE — With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) September 6, 2021

It’s been a long time coming for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was originally set for October 2nd, 2020. All things considered, 364 days later than expected isn’t all that bad by the standards of the COVID-19 era, especially when poor Top Gun: Maverick was first announced for July 2019. The trailers for Andy Serkis’ comic book blockbuster have promised a bigger, bolder and badder second installment, so let’s hope audiences turn out in their droves to support it.