Venom Fans Freaking Out Over Let There Be Carnage Releasing Two Weeks Early
The pandemic’s domino effect on the theatrical schedule is far from over, as evidenced by Paramount recently pushing Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick back to next summer, which in turn saw Mission: Impossible 7 shunted to September. However, fans breathed a sigh of relief when Venom: Let There Be Carnage became one of the few titles of the last eighteen months to be moved forward.
Had the symbiotic sequel been delayed to January 2022 as was rumored, then that would have caused Jared Leto’s Morbius to flee even further into next year, and people would have started to get genuinely worried over the status of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thankfully, Tom Hardy’s return for Eddie Brock is now locked for an early October 1st bow.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ robust performance at the box office is said to be a driving force behind the decision, but as you can see from the reactions below, folks are thrilled Venom: Let There Be Carnage is arriving ahead of schedule whatever the reason.
It’s been a long time coming for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which was originally set for October 2nd, 2020. All things considered, 364 days later than expected isn’t all that bad by the standards of the COVID-19 era, especially when poor Top Gun: Maverick was first announced for July 2019. The trailers for Andy Serkis’ comic book blockbuster have promised a bigger, bolder and badder second installment, so let’s hope audiences turn out in their droves to support it.
Source: ComicBook.com