The ambitious middle chapter in a 3-part Netflix crime saga chases redemption on the Top 10 in 46 nations

With the obvious exception of this year’s Fast X and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, the two and three-parter has started to go out of fashion a little bit recently, although there’s absolutely nothing in common between Vin Diesel’s latest ludicrous outing as noted tank top enthusiast Dominic Toretto, Ethan Hunt’s most recent adventure, and Netflix’s 10 Days of a Bad Man – other than the fact they exist as part of a larger cohesive story.

This past February, the opening chapter in what was revealed as an entire trilogy adapted from the 10 Days literary series arrived, following the gradual evolution of Nejat Işler’s Sadik from everyman to antihero. 10 Days of a Good Man didn’t make much of a splash on either the viewership charts or the minds of subscribers everywhere, but the sequel has made an instant dent to underline that there’s a sizeable audience on board for what came before, and ultimately what comes next.

Image via Netflix

Per FlixPatrol, 10 Days of a Bad Man can be found as the fifth top-viewed feature on Netflix’s global rankings, having taken the Top 10 to task in 46 countries. Former lawyer turned private investigator Sadik finds himself battered, broken, and bereaved after the events of the previous installment, but once more wades into the deadly waters of trying to unravel a murder.

Mystery thrillers coated in layers of intrigue and subterfuge are about as bulletproof an artform as you’d hope to find on Netflix, and it’s right there in the data that the conclusion to the trilogy is well-placed to perform just as well – if not even better – than its predecessors.