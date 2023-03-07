Right on cue, Netflix’s latest mystery thriller goes down a Top 10 rabbit hole in 51 countries

The sky is blue, water is wet, and any mystery thriller that comes branded as a Netflix original is destined to be thrust right towards the top end of the streaming service’s most-watched charts, with 10 Days of a Good Man the latest in a never-ending line of examples.

Per FlixPatrol, the Turkish crime story has taken a mere 24 hours to establish itself as a massive success on the platform, having entered the Top 10 in an impressive 51 countries around the world. Subscribers must have been growing desperate for the next fix of the perennially-popular genre, seeing as it’s been a whole few days since the last one to capture both their attention and imagination.

Adapted from a book trilogy and planned as the first of three films, 10 Days a Good Man sees a former lawyer who gave up his profession to become a private investigator take on a missing persons case, one that leads him down a rabbit hole that’s every bit as dark and self-destructive as it is dangerous and deadly.

At this stage, Netflix could churn out as many mystery thrillers as it wants without a care in the world and almost every single one of them would be destined to emerge as an instantaneous sensation, especially when you consider that regardless of what critics think of the never-ending production line in terms of quality, it’s very rare that the end product doesn’t at the very least trouble the Top 10 somewhere.

10 Days a Good Man may not be one of the company’s best, but its mere existence is enough.