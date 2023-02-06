Yet another intensely atmospheric Netflix mystery thriller unravels a Top 10 conspiracy in 54 countries

Even though the company seems more determined than ever to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into star-studded blockbusters, Netflix is onto a real winner when it comes to in-house exclusives revolving around supernatural fantasy and mystery thrillers.

Viking Wolf instantly became the platform’s second Norwegian fantasy smash hit in quick succession in the aftermath of Troll breaking records as the streaming service’s most-watched foreign-language film ever, while we can now add Infiesto the ever-expanding roster of mystery thrillers to have hooked subscribers with a twisting and turning conspiracy.

via Netflix

The Spanish procedural only debuted this past Friday, but it’s already become a Top 10 top-viewed title in 54 countries dotted around the globe, per FlixPatrol. The genre is fast proving to be one of Netflix’s most reliable, seeing as it’s merely the latest in a lengthy procession of murderous tales and complex whodunnits to have racked up serious numbers.

Set in March 2020 when COVID first ground the world to a standstill, a pair of dogged detectives are drafted in to investigate the case of a missing woman suddenly appearing years after her disappearance. Soon enough, it becomes apparent that there’s a pattern behind many similar crimes, forcing the duo to try and pick apart the threads to try and decipher what it all means.

Reviews haven’t been unanimously positive, but that’s never deterred a Netflix original before, so the real proof of Infiesto‘s popularity will come when we discover how long it manages to stick around as one of the biggest hits available to subscribers.