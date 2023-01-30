Netflix’s intense new murder mystery thriller cracks open a Top 10 cold case in 73 countries

As one of the hottest genres under the sun at the moment, any buzzworthy murder mystery is obligated to put in a strong showing on its home streaming service of choice, with Spanish-language thriller The Snow Girl doing its part by becoming one of Netflix’s most popular originals.

Per FlixPatrol, the Spanish-language literary adaptation has scored a Top 10 finish in a remarkable 73 countries around the world since premiering this past Friday. Even more impressively, it rocketed right to the very summit of the charts in 23 of them, a stellar return considering splashy supernatural fantasy series Lockwood & Co. landed on the exact same day.

Cr. NIETE/NETFLIX © 2022

Based on the novel by Javier Castillo, La chica de nieve follows investigative journalist Miren Rojo as she attempts to uncover the whereabouts of a missing girl who vanished without a trace during the 2010 Cavalcade of Magi. At the same time, she’s also digging deeper into a local police inspector, and the two worlds end up colliding to plunge her into immediate danger.

With plenty of roadblocks, obstacles, and seemingly immovable political objects being thrown in her way, The Snow Girl heaps on twists, turns, and revelations to deliver the ideal binge-watching experience that can comfortably be devoured in a couple of sittings. Spain is responsible for a slew of Netflix gems already, and this is merely the latest addition to an ever-expanding list.

The real challenge is how long it can retain its prime position on the global viewership charts, but for now, The Snow Girl is flying high as the streamer’s second top-viewed TV show.