The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ credits scenes are niche fan service of the worst kind

Naturally, succulent spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lie within.

For the last 15 years, audiences have been conditioned to stick around for post-credits scenes whenever a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie arrives. 31 features deep, very rarely does anyone leave the theater before the lights come up, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being no exception.

However, just how many of the paying customers are fully aware of what the franchise has planned for the future? The chances are a high percentage of viewers may not even realize that not only is Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror the newest big bad, but he’s also set to act as the driving force behind the entire Multiverse Saga.

On top of that, there’s no doubt a lot of folks blissfully unaware that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is locked in for a theatrical release in May of 2025, so the post-credits scenes of Quantumania are bordering on niche fan service that only those fully immersed in the MCU’s upcoming schedule – as well as avid comic book readers – will get a kick out of.

The two stingers introduce us to several fan favorite Kang variants including Rama-Tut, Immortus, Victor Timely, and one who may or may not be inspired by Scarlet Centurion. Those in the know will be left whooping in the aisles as the first major piece on the board towards the next Avengers epic has been set, but what about the casual connoisseurs of the series?

Speaking from experience, this writer caught a screening of Quantumania with several people who don’t follow the MCU beyond the theatrical releases and occasional Disney Plus series, and every single one of them was left nothing but confused after the credits scenes, wondering what the hell was going on and what it was all supposed to mean.

Sure, they’re tantalizing if you watch every film, binge every show, and are up to date with the current release schedule, but beyond that Kevin Feige is expecting everyone to religiously adhere to the calendar, making the post-credits scenes more niche than ever before in their appeal.