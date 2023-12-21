The ‘Aquaman 2’ post-credits scene, explained

How do the final moments of the DCEU go down?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally here and with it the conclusion of the story that began with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel a decade ago. It’s safe to say it’s been a bumpy ride for the DCEU, with highlights like Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Wonder Woman counterbalanced by truly awful movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Flash.

James Gunn’s rebooted DCU is on the way, but as Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry takes an awkward bow and shuffles off stage, it’s time to look at the very final moments of not just the movie, but the entire DCEU project.

Naturally, spoilers follow, but not for the core plot of the movie.

The credits scene

This brief comedic scene shows Patrick Wilson’s Orm experiencing surface food, continuing a story element about Arthur showing off the surface world to him, along with a practical joke that cockroaches are considered a delicacy.

This gag is resolved in the credits in a scene in which Orm once again tries human food, beginning with a cheeseburger. But he still doesn’t quite have the knack of surface life and, when he spots a cockroach he adds it to his burger and chows down.

And that, as far as we know, puts a bow on the entire DCEU. Yup, the final moment of the cinematic universe that once had ambitions to take down the MCU is Patrick Wilson munching on a cockroach.

Perhaps this is symbolic of something, but we’re not sure what. Either way, there are no teases of what might be next for Aquaman and friends, and it currently seems unlikely they’re going to make it into Gunn’s DCU. That’s a wrap!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now in theaters.