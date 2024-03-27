‘The Bad Guys 2’ release date, cast, and more

With a box office run of $250 million and an outstanding critical reception, The Bad Guys was one of the biggest 2022 hits. So, it’s no wonder DreamWorks Animation has already set a release date for The Bad Guys 2.

Set in a world where anthropomorphic animals share the city with humans, The Bad Guys follows a gang of legendary criminals who are arrested and forced to undergo rehabilitation to become good guys. While initially reluctant to do good, the titular bad guys learn how to use their thieving skills to help the city, proving that everyone deserves a second chance.

The Bad Guys‘ concept is not that fresh, drawing comparisons to Disney’s Zootopia and even DreamWorks’ Megamind. However, the execution is what makes the movie shine. The jokes are mostly hits, the story is well-written, and the cast of characters is surprisingly memorable. In short, we are excited about the prospect of a sequel. But when is The Bad Guys 2 releasing? And who is involved in the sequel? Here’s everything we know about The Bad Guys 2.

What’s the story of The Bad Guys 2?

At the end of The Bad Guys, the team of villains has earned the chance to become productive members of society. They accept their imprisonment, do their time, and get released earlier for good behavior. While DreamWorks hasn’t released a synopsis for the sequel yet, we already know The Bad Guys 2 will follow the same characters as they struggle to adapt to their new good guy life.

The Bad Guys 2 also involves an all-female group of criminals who show up in the city and force the titular team to get out of retirement. While the circumstances are still unclear, in the sequel, the formerly bad guys will have to perform one last job, putting their criminal expertise to use once again. This is an exciting concept, as the sequel might deepen the first movie’s discussion on morality while offering eye-popping animated heists.

Who is part of The Bad Guys 2 voice cast?

Image via DreamWorks

While no new cast member has been confirmed for The Bad Guys 2, the sequel brings back all the first movies’ main stars. For the sequel, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell returns as gang leader Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron comes back as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson reprises the role of master of disguises Mr. Shark, Golden Globe winner Awkwafina shows up again as the hacker Mr. Tarantula, and Grammy winner Anthony Ramos is once again the short-tempered muscle of the group, Mr. Piranha.

In addition to the titular bad guys, the sequel brings back Zazie Beetz as Diana Foxington, the city’s mayor. In the first movie, we learn that Mayor Foxington is secretly a reformed thief herself, the legendary Crimson Paw. Since The Bad Guys 2 involves a group of female criminals, we might learn more about the mayor’s unlawful past. Foxington and Wolf have a romantic entanglement in the first movie, and if ghosts of the past return to haunt the mayor, that would give the gang the motivation they need to get back to stealing.

BAFTA winner Richard Ayoade will also play Professor Marmalade. The philanthropist guinea pig turns out to be the main antagonist of the first movie, and his return spells trouble for the heroes. Finally, Emmy winner Alex Borstein plays Police Chief Misty Luggins, and Lilly Singh retakes the role of the fluffy cat Tiffany Fluffit.

Who is making The Bad Guys 2?

The Bad Guys 2 is directed by Pierre Perifel, who also helmed the first movie. The sequel will be co-directed by JP Sans, the head of character animation in The Bad Guys. That means DreamWorks is rightfully betting on the fantastic filmmaking team of the first movie to turn the sequel into another success.

Producer Damon Ross is also back, with Oscar-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton conjuring another fantastic soundtrack for the sequel.

Is there a trailer for The Bad Guys 2?

Image via DreamWorks

So far, no trailer is available for The Bad Guys 2. The sequel was announced on Mar. 26, 2024. DreamWorks will only release teasers, trailers, and official images closer to the movie’s release date.

The Bad Guys 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 1, 2025. Universal Pictures, the parent company of the DreamWorks studio, had already reserved the release date for an untitled animated movie. Now that the sequel is officially in development, Universal used the open spot in their calendar to set The Bad Guys 2 release date.