‘The Batman’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans unite to praise the same person
While there aren’t many similarities between the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and DC’s The Batman, other than the fact both are mega budget comic book blockbusters that come bearing the crushing weight of hype and expectation, they do possess one major common denominator.
That would be composer Michael Giacchino, the Academy Award winner that’s firmly embedded himself on both sides of the comic book divide. A longtime favorite of Kevin Feige, he’s scored the entirety of Jon Watts’ web-slinging trilogy, as well as Doctor Strange and sequel Multiverse of Madness.
On top of that, he’s been a regular collaborator of The Batman director Matt Reeves after scoring Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. As you can see below, the Marvel and DC divide has been crossed as fans unite in their praise of Giacchino’s hard work, dedication and commitment.
Besides Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman, we haven’t even mentioned Giacchino’s association with Jurassic World, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot or Pixar, which makes him both one of the busiest most in-demand composers in the industry. Based on what we’ve heard so far, his next pair of superhero scores are going to be playing on repeat among Marvel and DC aficionados for some time to come.