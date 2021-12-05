‘The Batman’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans unite to praise the same person

While there aren’t many similarities between the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and DC’s The Batman, other than the fact both are mega budget comic book blockbusters that come bearing the crushing weight of hype and expectation, they do possess one major common denominator.

That would be composer Michael Giacchino, the Academy Award winner that’s firmly embedded himself on both sides of the comic book divide. A longtime favorite of Kevin Feige, he’s scored the entirety of Jon Watts’ web-slinging trilogy, as well as Doctor Strange and sequel Multiverse of Madness.

On top of that, he’s been a regular collaborator of The Batman director Matt Reeves after scoring Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. As you can see below, the Marvel and DC divide has been crossed as fans unite in their praise of Giacchino’s hard work, dedication and commitment.

Michael Giacchino going so hard.



from NWH to The Batman, both soundtracks gonna bang. — . (@SketchedBat) December 5, 2021

I don’t want to hear any Michael Giacchino slander ever again. To bring the No Way Home soundtrack together while culminating everything Spider-Man with this current era is probably one of the hardest pieces ever. Now we have his The Batman score next. Absolute legend — Aniq (@aniqrahman) December 5, 2021

Giacchino's music for NWH is so great I can't even express words about how good it is.



I hope The Batman's will get even higher or at least be on the same level of greatness. — VigilanteOne (@GameSnake123) December 5, 2021

I am hyped for Giacchinno's THE BATMAN music !!!



I am sure it's gonna be banger as hell #TheBatman #DC pic.twitter.com/BH9Fx1QH5Z — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) December 5, 2021

Michael Giacchino Going from No way Home to The Batman pic.twitter.com/n9u4wejoE0 — 12 Days of Marcmas 🎅🏿 (@MarcMac13) December 5, 2021

Michael Giacchino composing Spider-Man No Way Home and The Batman… Jurassic World Dominion is gonna be fire too. pic.twitter.com/iAnDXZ9xjy — Matt (@mattbo_0) December 5, 2021

Michael Giacchino on Rogue One, MCU Spider-Man, and The Batman pic.twitter.com/s7QdgLvHud — you are (not) sidd (@unlinkednode) December 5, 2021

seeing michael giacchino trending and people praising him for NWH. Trying hard not to listen but so, so excited for his master class in NWH and The Batman. — . (@spidernoir99) December 5, 2021

Besides Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman, we haven’t even mentioned Giacchino’s association with Jurassic World, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot or Pixar, which makes him both one of the busiest most in-demand composers in the industry. Based on what we’ve heard so far, his next pair of superhero scores are going to be playing on repeat among Marvel and DC aficionados for some time to come.