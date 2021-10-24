The Batman Director Teases The Movie’s Epic Score

Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer both did incredible work during their respective stints working on the franchise, but based on what we heard during last weekend’s DC FanDome trailer, Michael Giacchino’s score for The Batman stands a real chance of being the best orchestral accompaniment the Dark Knight has ever had.

Academy Award winner Giacchino is one of the most in-demand composers in the business, but he’ll always find the time for his close friend and longtime collaborator Matt Reeves, who he previously worked with on Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Taking to social media, the filmmaker lavished praise on what Giacchino has been cooking up in the studio after it was revealed The Batman‘s score is on the verge of completion.

Working (and laughing) with you, @m_giacchino is always one of my favorite parts of any film I work on… Love you, my friend. Can’t wait for people to hear your incredible score… #TheBatman https://t.co/ufIg9MUwKr — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 23, 2021

Having scored seven Pixar movies, two installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy, both entries in the Doctor Strange series, J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek trio, the entirety of Jurassic World, Rogue One and more, it would be safe to say Giacchino knows his stuff.

Everything we’ve heard so far sounds suitably atmospheric and perfectly in keeping with the aesthetic Reeves has created for The Batman, and we’re excited to hear it blare through the speakers in all of its glory when the reboot comes to theaters next March.