The Batman Composer Shares Epic New Clip From The Score

Michael Giacchino is widely regarded as one of the best composers working today, and a quick glance at his filmography shows that he’s also one of the most in-demand. He’s become a regular collaborator of many big names and even bigger brands, with The Batman marking his fifth time teaming with Matt Reeves after Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and sequel War for the Planet of the Apes.

On top of that, Giacchino has scored seven Pixar movies, two Mission: Impossibles, the Jurassic World series, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy, Doctor Strange and successor Multiverse of Madness, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek and its two follow ups, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and many more.

The Academy Award winner was celebrating Batman Day yesterday just like the rest of us, and he took to social media in order to share a brand new clip teasing what he’s got in store for the project, which you can check out below.

It certainly sounds atmospheric and epic enough to do justice to the Dark Knight’s latest reboot, and you’d imagine that Reeves never considered anyone other than Giacchino as his composer. After all, he must be doing something right if The Batman director, Brad Bird, Bad Robot and Marvel Studios remain keen to enlist his services on a regular basis. Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer both put their own unique and memorable spin on the Caped Crusader’s soundtrack, so Giacchino has high standards and expectations to live up to.