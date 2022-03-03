Preview pages from the upcoming concept book The Art of The Batman gives us a new look at the Dark Knight’s suit and the Batcave.

While the past few months, and weeks, in particular, have seen the release of a ton of new The Batman footage to promote Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated flick, there’s still a lot that we don’t know about this iteration of the Caped Crusader on the big screens.

This will be, after all, a complete reimagining of Gotham City in live-action, with a unique aesthetic and design choices that essentially set it apart from all the previous adaptations. From Bruce Wayne’s family mansion to GCPD headquarters and all the numerous set pieces Reeves will visit in his 3-hour-long film, every creative aspect has been tailored towards that peculiar visual undertone.

As such, this art book will provide fans with an opportunity to have a closer look at how this version of Gotham came to life on the production set. As you can see below, newly released preview pages – courtesy of the Art Ludique museum – offer another look at Pattinson’s costume and the interior design of the Batcave.

'The Art of The Batman' Preview Pages Released 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Over the past year, we’ve given you innumerable updates on the Robert Pattinson-led film, a constant reminder of how much time stands between us and one of the most hype-inducing movies in history.

Now, it almost feels surreal to say the wait is finally over and really mean it. But that indeed seems to be the case here, as The Batman is coming out in theaters across the U.S. tomorrow, March 4.