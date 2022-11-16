‘The Batman’ deleted scene leads to calls for Leslie Grace to get a shot at redeeming Batgirl

The current status of the entire DCU and its various pocket universes remains entirely up in the air, with new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran having been in the job for two and a half weeks, while Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav plans to mine the comic book universe for all that it’s worth – but Batgirl remains dead as the dodo.

Unfortunately, none of the potential scenarios on the table involve the film being saved from extinction, with the company remaining adamant that the $90 million blockbuster will remain locked away in the vault, never to be seen by anybody so it can be written off for tax purposes. As you can imagine, people were, are, and will no doubt remain pissed about it.

However, enterprising fans have offered a solution, and it’s all to do with a scene from Matt Reeves’ The Batman that was in the initial script, but didn’t make the final cut. There’s a throwaway reference to Barbara Gordon made within, which has naturally led to calls for star Leslie Grace to be moved over to another corner of the DC multiverse to finally play the role on the big screen.

Leslie Grace would work way better as Batgirl on the batman than in the DCEU — Moloch (@PantheRed97) November 15, 2022

Leslie Grace should be Batgirl for #TheBatman universe if they bring it back. https://t.co/j5u4zUONnm pic.twitter.com/MTXtM94Tpw — mo (@mofromyt) November 15, 2022

Remember.. all this talk about Anna Kendrick as Batgirl got started working with Ben Affleck on The Accountant film, bring back Leslie Grace or cast Jasmin Brown for Barbara. pic.twitter.com/RKwB9iHi4Z — Matt Murdock (Sinner/Saint/Public Defender) (@ZeroYear97) November 15, 2022

Leslie Grace Batgirl is still on the cards. https://t.co/GLdVhUT94u — Sharon ⚡️#FlashPack (@Sharito742) November 14, 2022

I really hope Leslie does get to play Babs one day. Idk if The Batman universe is right for her version of Batgirl. Because it would be really odd to me if Bruce and Barbara were close in age. https://t.co/Q1bWdg29th — dead sidekick (@Itscarterlewis) November 15, 2022

And please make her suit as Batgirl in The Batman 3 — OthmanLayachi2 (@OLayachi2) November 15, 2022

Of course, we’d think this particular scenario is very unlikely to happen, but it can’t be ruled out 100 percent at this stage, either. The cast, crew, creative team, and fandom at large are devastated she’ll never get the chance to suit up and swing into action as the star of her own solo adventure, but folding her Batgirl back into canon somehow would at least be a compromise of sorts.

She doesn’t even have to drop by in costume, but it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to have her make a fan-baiting cameo as the daughter of Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, even if we’re venturing deep into wishful thinking territory.