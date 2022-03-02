‘The Batman’ director explains why he wouldn’t make an MCU movie

Despite what the respective fandoms would try and have you believe, there’s a great deal of personal and professional respect between the various cast members, key creatives, and executives that work for Marvel Studios and DC Films.

In fact, it was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 crew who shot Ezra Miller’s surprise cameo in the Peacemaker finale, repaying a favor after Chukwudi Iwuji’s screen test for the cosmic threequel was shot by the team behind the HBO Max series.

James Gunn has a foot in both camps, and arguably the most egregious mistake made by his Suicide Squad predecessor David Ayer was when he loudly yelled “f*ck Marvel” at the movie’s premiere, and we all know how things turned out in the end.

Matt Reeves initially tried to convince Warner Bros. that he wasn’t the right guy to helm The Batman, so it’s not a shock to hear him reveal in an interview with Variety that he wouldn’t be interested in jumping ship to board the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I have such respect for Kevin Feige and also for the [Marvel] filmmakers. But to be honest with you, I just don’t know how I would make my way through that. There has to be some level of discovery for me, where I have some freedom to find my way. If I have to come into something that’s already set too firmly, then I think I would get lost. And I don’t think they would be happy with me either.”

The MCU’s filmmakers may be getting more freedom than ever before, but Reeves wanted to build The Batman from the ground up despite joining the movie when there was already a script and star in place, so his sensibilities wouldn’t transfer over all that well to Kevin Feige’s franchise.