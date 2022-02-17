Marvel shot one of the ‘Peacemaker’ cameos because they owed DC a favor

As you may have guessed, spoilers for the eighth and final episode of Peacemaker follow from here on out.

James Gunn had spent almost the entirety of Peacemaker batting away suggestions, scuttlebutt, and theories surrounding potential cameos from various other B, C, and D-list DC Comics heroes, only to pull the rug out from under all of us by throwing in the goddamned Justice League.

Sure, Wonder Woman and Superman were obscured by shadows, while Batman and Cyborg were nowhere to be seen, but nobody could have predicted that not only would Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman show up in the flesh, but they’d get called d*ckheads by John Cena’s title character and make a fish-f*cking joke about Arthur Curry.

What makes it even more incredible is that Marvel Studios were actually the ones who shot Miller’s cameo on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set, because they owed DC a favor after James Gunn wanted to cast Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji in the cosmic threequel, as he explained to Variety.

“Actually, Marvel shot [Ezra] for us, while we’re shooting Guardians Vol. 3. Marvel owed DC. Because the Peacemaker crew shot my screen test for Chukwudi [Iwuji] for Guardians Vol. 3.And then we got Ezra with the Guardians Vol. 3 crew.

Marvel and DC collaborating with James Gunn acting as the conduit isn’t something we can expect to happen all that often, but it worked out a treat for both Peacemaker‘s final episode, and the fans left with their jaws on the floor.