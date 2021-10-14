The Batman Director Reveals New Image Of The Dark Knight

The hype heading into this weekend’s DC FanDome has kicked up several notches today, with more and more being revealed from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is gearing up to debut a brand new full-length trailer at the second annual event.

It’s been a long time coming, with the production facing a series of setbacks due to the effects of the pandemic, but the filmmaker is finally entering the final stretch with just five months to go until the Caped Crusader’s latest reboot hits theaters, and he’s making sure we don’t forget by drip-feeding new stills, clips and soundbites from the hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

Reeves has revealed a brand new image taken from the trailer that shows Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight surveying Gotham City from above, which you can check out below.

It was Thomas Wayne who famously told his son; “Look, Bruce. Everything the light touches is our kingdom. A king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, Bruce, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new Batman“. On second thought, that may have been The Lion King, but the point still stands, and it definitely fits the image.