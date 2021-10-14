Watch: The Batman Teaser Reveals New Robert Pattinson Dialogue

We’re now just a couple of days away from the second trailer for The Batman, which is probably the most-anticipated thing dropping at this weekend’s second annual DC FanDome. Last year’s event revealed the very first trailer for Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Dark Knight, and fans haven’t quite recovered from it since. So the hype is high to see more of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

And before that gets here, DC has just shared this short teaser for the trailer, which features some new dialogue. Against a blood-red background depicting the famous Bat-signal beaming out on a rainy night, Pattinson’s Batman says the words, “It’s not just a signal, it’s a warning.” The promo then ends with the promise that the new trailer is coming this Saturday. Check out the teaser below:

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning.” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

This teases a fun, darker twist on the classic idea of the Bat-Signal. As any fan knows, the signal is how Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD call on the hero when Gotham’s in need. But in The Batman, it seems the signal has a secondary purpose, to inspire fear in the hearts of the city’s criminals when they see the image of the Bat in the sky.

Reeves, Pattinson and Catwoman herself Zoe Kravitz will be amongst the many, many DC icons in attendance at DC FanDome, which will also showcase The Flash movie – starring not one, but two different Dark Knights in the form of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. Not to mention more on upcoming Batman animated projects and video games, too. So expect to be well-fed on Saturday if you’re a Bat-fan.

Co-starring Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, The Batman is set to finally hit theaters next March 4th. In the meantime, the 24-hour spectacular that is DC FanDome at 10am PT 1pm ET.