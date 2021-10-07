Watch: New DC FanDome Trailer Promises An Unmissable Star-Studded Event

The second annual DC FanDome event is now just a week and a half away, and various A-list stars of the DC multiverse are on hand to make sure you don’t forget it in this new trailer. The celebration of all things DC is set to unfold on October 16th, and it will deliver trailers, reveals, updates and much more about all your most-anticipated movies, TV shows and video games.

You can check out the latest promo for the event above, which features stars of the DCEU, the Arrowverse, and more. “The DC universe is about to change,” promises Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson, while The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz tease that it’s an “epic global event” that will “take you on a journey.” Black Adam’s Doctor Fate, Pierce Brosnan, meanwhile, declares that “nothing compares to this.”

Other actors glimpsed in the trailer include Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle (The Flash), Grant Gustin (the other Flash), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois), Zachary Levi (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Aldis Hodge and Noah Centineo (Black Adam) and DC newcomer Elizabeth Gillies, star of upcoming animated movie Catwoman: Hunted.

Black Adam Stares Down Henry Cavill's Superman In Epic DCEU Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There are also glimpses of the likes of Supergirl, Peacemaker, Titans, Doom Patrol, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights. And, most notably, the trailer treats us to some new scraps of footage from both Black Adam – pay attention to that shot of The Rock at the 0:30 mark – and The Batman. As the promo reminds us, the second trailer for The Batman, probably the day’s biggest draw, will be dropping as part of the event.

Not that they’re letting you forget it, but don’t miss DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16th when it kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT