Director Matt Reeves assures us that his upcoming Batman film, The Batman, will definitely not be an origin story — despite being a reboot of the Dark Knight franchise on the big screen.

Fans all around the world are holding their breaths for the Caped Crusader’s next outing, with Twilight alum Robert Pattinson taking on this latest incarnation of Gotham’s masked and cloaked vigilante. Considering the fact that this is his first outing, a lot of folks think that The Batman will be an origin story, just like Nolan’s Batman Begins set up Bruce Wayne from his early years.

Reeves has just dissuaded us from that presumption, revealing this version of Batman is not going to go down the same path as his predecessors.

“We’ve seen it so many times,” Reeves told Esquire in a just-released interview. “It’s been done too much. I knew we couldn’t do that.”

Reeves has an interesting point here. There are only so many times you can watch Thomas and Martha Wayne dying or Bruce training to become Batman. For a lot of viewers and even fans of the comics who have had to go through the motions with different Batmans and their reboots, the origin story is growing utterly tedious, to say the least.

The fact that Reeves and his writers have avoided this particular pitfall is yet another reason that should make you excited for The Batman as it’s truly shaping up to be a unique and peculiar retelling of the story we’ve all known and loved since childhood.