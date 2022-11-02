Recently, Warner Bros. successfully rebooted Bruce Wayne with The Batman. The Robert Pattinson movie leaned into metaphorical and literal darkness more than its predecessors, was criticized for this, but one fan says it is lighter than we think.

I'm so sick of people saying The Batman isn't funny enough pic.twitter.com/VhXB4vgoNF — Drifter 🦇 (@drifterussy) November 1, 2022

The above sequence from the 2022 film gained traction on Twitter yesterday and features Oswald Cobblepot giving the caped crusader and his policing ally a dressing down for their lack of understanding of Spanish. The scene ends with Batman and Gordon leaving Cobblepot on his own in a dingy area and, some say in the replies this is real and concerted proof the film is humorous.

fr this movie was funny, anything the penguin said was funny btw. — Lilaaloo (@Lilaaloo80) November 1, 2022

Another responder refutes the notion of the original post and this commenter. In their view, the movie is not so much funny as it is serious with some light moments. Films can do this, as this is how humanity functions, but chasing too many quips and whimsical sequences will put the character in a place he and his world does not need to be and that would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why does the film need to be funny? Go watch Disney for comedy. Of course even a serious movie can have a chuckle or two in it, that’s human nature. But that doesn’t mean the movie is “funny”. People are to used to the constant race to have the last one liner like MCU has. — One_Lone_Pixel (@One_Lone_Pixel) November 1, 2022

Later, someone else echoes the sentiment. For them, comedy on the more subdued end is better than the blatant.

Exactly. It's subtle humor but it works tremendously. Laughed way harder than movies like TLAT. — Tɾҽʅαɯɳҽყ (@acebatman_) November 1, 2022

The Batman is available to stream now on HBO Max. Two sequels and spinoff TV shows are in development and solo films for various villains are also being mulled. It is possible, though not necessarily probable, audiences could see a work centered on Clayface come to the screen and, somehow, the lesser-known and very much disturbing Professor Pyg character in addition.