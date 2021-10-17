The Batman Fans Are Already Convinced Joker Is Coming

Well, that didn’t take long. It’s been a little over twelve hours since the brand new trailer for The Batman premiered at DC FanDome, and the internet is already awash with rumor, conjecture, scuttlebutt and speculation that the Joker is on his way to Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s rebooted mythology.

While it would be nice to see an entire franchise revolving around the Dark Knight that doesn’t rope in the Clown Prince of Crime for a change, the chances remain high that the comic book icon’s arch-nemesis will show up at some point, if only for the fact he’s never too far behind.

However, a lot of fans appear to be jumping to conclusions already that the Joker will either be teased overtly during The Batman or set up as an antagonist for the sequel, as you can see from the chatter below.

There was a theory that says that the JOKER was the first villain that BATTINSON fight and was in Arkham during the movie



Idk #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/CMvxn9dX8S — 🗿 goatlord 🗿 (@MorroJarcor) October 16, 2021

HUH?



there have been rumours and theories about joker appearing in the batman so it’ll be interesting to see who actually is sitting in that jail cell. pic.twitter.com/ijIIuL1Imc — dimitri (@dianaTHEEprince) October 17, 2021

Do you think he’s talking to the Joker in #TheBatman trailer? (Via: @DCU_Direct) pic.twitter.com/ShHghpXIJP — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) October 16, 2021

Hot take theory time. Being that #TheBatman takes place in what – his second or third year? – this is actually The Joker and Batman has already apprehended him, which would explain the gang in the face-paint. I.e. The Joker is Hannibal to the Riddler's Buffalo Bill. pic.twitter.com/rNmQMiaw3R — KP (@kevinpowers70) October 17, 2021

I think it would be cool if joker just wasn’t in The Batman universe at all but I have a gut feeling Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is gonna be that thing at the end everyone at the test screening flipped out over — jessie 🙂 (@pinkpillneo) October 16, 2021

I hope #TheBatman is set in the same universe as #Joker but 30 years later

This logo and these guys give me hope pic.twitter.com/U48JgEmjK5 — Kenneth the Badass (@KennethBadass) October 17, 2021

I'm calling it now.



The Batman breaks box office records. They admit to making a sequel. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker as the main villain. Its inevitable. #TheBatman — Alexander Kronenburg (@CreepyPastAlex) October 17, 2021

Okay so the Batman movie looks promising…. I spy Joker groupies so here’s hoping he’s at the end 🤞🏻#Batman — Emily Machado (@Emilym6280) October 17, 2021

YALL THAT LINE “IVE BEEN TRYING TO REACH YOU” IN #TheBatman TRAILER IS THE JOKER. LISTEN CAREFULLY — GooEel🇪🇨🇪🇸 (@goo_eel) October 17, 2021

It’s only natural for The Batman to produce such talk, when the two characters have been so closely linked for decades on the big screen, television, comics, video games and countless other forms of media. Whether it happens or not remains entirely up for debate, but you’d think the first installment of the rebooted series might be a touch too soon, especially when Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker only released two years ago.