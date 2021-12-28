‘The Batman’ fans can’t get enough of the stunning cinematography

Everything we’ve seen from The Batman has painted Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot as having the potential to be one of the greatest standalone movies the Dark Knight has ever appeared in, which is no mean feat when the competition includes such luminaries as Tim Burton’s Batman and Christopher Nolan duo Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, all three of which are regularly lauded as a trio of the best comic book adaptations in history.

The latest trailer that landed online yesterday sent the internet into raptures, but one thing above all seems to have captured the imagination. Reeves is re-teaming with cinematographer Greig Fraser for the first time since 2010’s vampire remake Let Me In, and it looks to have been an inspired decision.

As you can see from the reactions below, fans are in awe at how beautiful The Batman footage is to look at, with many already touting potential awards season consideration for Fraser’s impeccable lensing.

Stunning photography by Greig Fraser for The Batman. pic.twitter.com/btXixDSUDN — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) December 28, 2021

THE BATMAN (2022)



Cinematography by Greig Fraser

Directed by Matt Reeves pic.twitter.com/j8xeupovDR — JΛCK (@JackOCine) December 27, 2021

The Batman movie? It looks good, folks! God Greig Fraser https://t.co/ZbBjuIvpYG — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 27, 2021

Greig Fraser absolutely killed it with The Batman’s cinematography. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/diMMeHM84v — Kaden Chevatewa 🦇 (@KadenChevatewa) December 27, 2021

dude………… how the fuck does The Batman look so good????????? Greig Fraser was on one. — matrix trilogy truther (@1STREFORMEDEGO) December 27, 2021

Fraser knows a thing or two about composing awe-inspiring Warner Bros. blockbusters coming off the back of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, while he was also behind the camera on the sumptuous Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Academy Award winner Zero Dark Thirty, so The Batman is in very capable hands from a visual point of view.