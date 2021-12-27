DC fans losing their minds over ‘The Batman’ trailer

It was reasonable to assume that we’d be getting at least one more full-length trailer for The Batman before Matt Reeves’ reboot flies into theaters on March 4, 2022, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t a little bit blindsided by Warner Bros. and DC Films dropping a “Bat and the Cat” promo out of the blue.

We’re very glad they did, though, because it’s awesome. Each new snippet of footage we see from the Dark Knight’s latest reboot only serves to get us more excited, and producer Dylan Clark telling Christopher Nolan that he was seeking to emulate the acclaimed Christian Bale trilogy is looking less and less hyperbolic as a result.

By the time the finished film arrives in three months, you can only imagine how high the levels of hype and anticipation are going to be, especially when you take the early reactions from DC fans into consideration.

HOLY SH*T THE BATMAN TRAILER IS F*CKING AMAZING!!! #TheBatman — Philippe Courbet (@CourbetPhilippe) December 27, 2021

Another amazing trailer. Story wise, if you’ve played the Batman Telltale Games series, I think it’s kind of going down that route. I’m all for it. #TheBatman https://t.co/AlcMDThpXJ — Asim Tanvir | アシム (@AsimTanvir) December 27, 2021

is it just me or every the batman trailer gets sexier than the last one — ammo 🐌 (@devilmurcock) December 27, 2021

That new Batman trailer!!!! I need the movie nowww — Leo🦇 (@LeoJEstrada) December 27, 2021

After watching this new Batman trailer, The Batman is already my favorite Batman movie of all time. — corey ᱬ (@CoreyMarshalle1) December 27, 2021

Fully convinced The Batman is gonna be one of the best CBMs of all time and one of my favorite movies after that trailer. Holy shit dude. — Danny™️ (@DamnedDoorMat) December 27, 2021

Yeah this new #TheBatman trailer, this is going to be the best Batman ever made. — Numan (@numaaaan) December 27, 2021

New Batman trailer… yeah movie of the year incoming pic.twitter.com/kgsYvHV7yH — sam (@zo1oft) December 27, 2021

The Batman is destined to be the latest comic book blockbuster fans tout for Best Picture consideration after Spider-Man: No Way Home (sorry, Morbius), because that’s the way people tend to react to these things. Awards season contender? Probably not. Phenomenal reboot for one of pop culture’s most enduring icons? Almost certainly, and we can’t wait to clap our eyes on it for the first time.