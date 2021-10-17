The Batman Fans Still Can’t Believe That’s Colin Farrell As Penguin

Colin Farrell is an undeniably handsome man, so when he was first announced to be playing Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman, a lot of fans were under the impression that we’d be getting a much more charming and roguish version of the villain than we’d become accustomed to.

Of course, that definitely wasn’t the case, with the makeup team doing an incredible job to bury the Golden Globe-winning actor a mountain of prosthetics to turn him into the future Penguin. Farrell is totally unrecognizable in both appearance and accent, and he’s set to become a recurring thorn in the side of Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader after he admitted he’s only got a handful of scenes in the DC reboot.

Most of those scenes must have factored into the trailer, then, because fans were overjoyed at Farrell’s contributions to the footage and his transformation in general, as you can see from the reactions below.

Happy to see Colin Farrell’s Penguin is in SUPER ITALIAN meatball mode! TAKE IT DEEZ! pic.twitter.com/h5de36B27C — Matt Landsman (@MattLandsman) October 16, 2021

Colin Farrell is going to be so fucking good as The Penguin#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/fcCi5DhnXu — Carter 🦍 (@H11mGuy) October 16, 2021

Penguin calling Batman “sweetheart” is definitely a highlight from #TheBatman trailer pic.twitter.com/kGU6TnonUk — David Osgar (@DavidOsgar) October 16, 2021

Colin Farrell looks and sounds ridiculous. Just like the Penguin should.



And Dano is going to be such an off-putting weirdo. He was made for this role. — Gone Waddell (@RealChrisCote) October 17, 2021

Wow. THE BATMAN looks absolutely incredible. Greig Fraser, who also did masterful work on DUNE, is a genius. Matt Reeves & Michael Giaachino look to have something special here. Pattinson is perfect for role. I still can’t believe that’s Colin Farrell as The Penguin. @ReelBlend https://t.co/PQDtVtLasV — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 16, 2021

I’m still not over that Colin Farrell Penguin makeup. It’s amazing! They basically turned him into Danny DeVito. pic.twitter.com/kdzp2lFIcw — Martin Kessler (@MovieKessler) October 17, 2021

This make up team is AMAZING. This is Colin Farrell completely unrecognizable as The Penguin in #TheBatman 😱 pic.twitter.com/NjwbmXujbP — DH (@DixieHasbro) October 16, 2021

still blows my mind that the penguin is being played by colin farrell…dude is unrecognizable pic.twitter.com/eKAtY0qN0l — 𝕃𝕃 ℂ𝕠𝕠𝕝 ℝ𝕒𝕖 (@Anonymous_Rae) October 17, 2021

but honestly if no one said that was colin farrell i would just think they got actual oswald cobblepot to star in the film. THAT'S ACTUAL PENGUIN.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/WkQduYiezT — papat // 👁️👻🦇 (@spacedaughter_) October 16, 2021

Reeves confirmed that Penguin, Riddler and Catwoman are all getting their origin stories told, so Oswald might not have reached the upper echelons of the Gotham City criminal underworld when The Batman kicks off. That means his ascension could play out in tandem with Bruce Wayne growing into his role as his hometown’s nocturnal protector, giving the franchise a legacy storyline that can play out over a number of sequels.