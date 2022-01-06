If you can believe it, we’re less than two months away from The Batman coming to theaters, with the marketing campaign slowly starting to turn the gears.

It’s been a long time coming, so long in fact that the project was initially announced as part of DCEU canon with Ben Affleck starring, directing, co-writing and executive producing, but fans appear to be happy with what they’re getting instead, even if the calls for more Batfleck have hardly subsided.

Expectations have been steadily rising as a slew of promo images, trailers and TV spots begin to make their way online, but a new image from the latest edition of Rolling Stone highlights the best look yet at Robert Pattinson in full costume, which you can check out below.

'The Batman' image offers best look yet at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit

Any doubts people may have had over the former Twilight star’s suitability for the role have been dispelled by everything we’ve seen from The Batman, which has all of the potential in the world to be one of the Dark Knight’s finest solo outings yet.

The creative team told Christopher Nolan they were looking to emulate the critical and commercial success of his trilogy, and you wouldn’t bet against them doing just that at this stage.