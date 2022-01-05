Catwoman is on the prowl in new teaser trailer for ‘The Batman’

A new teaser trailer for The Batman shows a closer look at the duet everyone is sure to be talking about within the DC realm. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as the Batman and the Catwoman.

The new teaser shows a lot of footage from the newly released trailer, with fans going wild on social media with some new scenes. The Bat and the Cat are going to be a hard-to-beat duo, and they’re going to be snarky, gritty, and even a bit sexy as they take on anyone who gets in their way.

It is Kravitz and Pattinson we’re talking about, and they’ve got star power!

The Bat and the Cat are one helluva duet. See them only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/QcfrtwglLv — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 4, 2022

The synopsis for The Batman is as follows:

“THE BATMAN is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Fans love the new teaser and love the connection between the Bat and the Cat. From the serious to the funny — here’s what social media says about the teaser.

The cinematography is just so immaculate! If this movie doesn't get an Oscar nomination for cinematography and visual effects I will be shocked. The shots are sublime! pic.twitter.com/xPGdPSJJOP — The Battinson ❓0❓❓ (@BattinsonMarvel) January 4, 2022

I'm sorry for the person that I'll become when this movie finally comes out! pic.twitter.com/8HkIe7SU6b — The Battinson ❓0❓❓ (@BattinsonMarvel) January 4, 2022

Give me this movie now!!!! — RobertPattinsonArmyUK🦇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Pattinsons_Army) January 4, 2022

The Batman is slated to hit theaters on March 4, and fans can’t wait to see it.