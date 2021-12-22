‘The Batman’ images reveal best look yet at Paul Dano’s Riddler

The marketing campaign for The Batman is just beginning to spark into life, with the majority of the focus falling on either Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne or Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle.

While that’s completely understandable when it’s the dynamic between the Dark Knight and Catwoman that looks to anchor the narrative and provide the emotional core, we can’t forget about the villain that’s been painted in the majority of promo materials as the movie’s big bad.

That would be Paul Dano’s Riddler, with the actor’s spin on the comic book favorite about as far away from Jim Carrey’s scenery-devouring turn in Batman Forever as you could possible hope to imagine. A more sinister, terrifying and altogether unhinged antagonist, the always-reliable Dano could realistically end up walking away with the entire film.

The latest issue of Empire magazine has the deepest dive into The Batman we’ve seen yet, and some brand new images showcasing the Riddler have surfaced online, which you can check out below.

The new stills from #TheBatman have been revealed: pic.twitter.com/pj723wEOQQ — DCU Source (@DCU_Source) December 20, 2021

Expect hi-res versions of these snaps to arrive online imminently, and with The Batman less than twelve weeks away from coming to theaters, we shouldn’t be too far away from a brand new full-length trailer, either.