The Batman might’ve gotten a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association, much to the fandom’s dismay, but it seems that Matt Reeves’ new flick is cutting it close in terms of mature themes and elements.

The Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) has just recognized the upcoming Dark Knight reboot with a 15A rating, noting the film’s “strong violence and language, moderate drugs and mild sex/nudity” as reasons that make it inappropriate for viewers under the age of 15, unless they’re accompanied by an adult.

According to the official MPA guidelines, PG-13 comprises films that include sensitive material and urges parents to be strongly cautious, so that still goes hand-in-hand with the IFCO’s 15A rating. Still, it’s interesting to learn this unique and rather darker take on the story of the Caped Crusader is also going to incorporate scenes of a more sexual nature with nudity involved.

All in all, it’s becoming increasingly clear that while The Batman will not be R-rated like Joker, Matt Reeves hasn’t exactly sugarcoated anything in his movie, least of all violence.

'The Batman' cast in red and black in new promo poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Ultimately, I think it’d be safe to surmise that Robert Pattinson’s outing as the World’s Greatest Detective won’t compel you to gasp in horror, but that doesn’t mean the story will disrespect the intelligence of its mature viewers. If anything, this decision by the producers makes sure The Batman reaches a much broader audience, which is a win-win situation for everyone involved.