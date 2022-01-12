For some reason, fans aren’t happy ‘The Batman’ isn’t R-rated

In a shocking turn of events that most definitely couldn’t have been predicted when we’re talking about a comic book blockbuster starring a pop culture icon that’s coming backed with mountains of toys and lunchboxes to sell, the MPAA has awarded The Batman a PG-13 rating.

Every shred of footage we’ve seen from Matt Reeves’ reboot indicates that the latest stab at reinventing the Dark Knight is going to push that rating right to the very edge, with “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material” singled out as the main concerns for parents of younger viewers.

However, for reasons that can’t readily be explained, some fans are complaining that The Batman hasn’t upped the blood, guts, and profanity to find itself slapped with an R, as you can see from the reactions below.

People are mad that The Batman is rated PG-13 yet the best Batman movie ever made was also rated PG-13 pic.twitter.com/QrjqHVM7GS — Bert (@ThatGuyBertisha) January 12, 2022

Fans respond to the news that The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has been rated PG-13 so they can gear it toward a "younger audience" water it down and make it a kiddie film.



Adults are the ones who pay for movies. I'll go to movies again when they make movies for GROWNUPS! pic.twitter.com/W7a95F0216 — Random Snake Facts (@random_snakes) January 12, 2022

I'm amazed at how many people thought the batman was gonna be r-rated

I think most upset with it not being rated r need to calm, i'm sure matt reeves is gonna push that pg-13 rating to its max https://t.co/bBCx9idr0O — MaximumOverdrive (@OneStopMaxShop) January 12, 2022

Why on earth did anyone think the batman would be rated R?



and more distressingly, why do they think that an R-rating is automatically a sign of a better film than a PG-13? — Like like your Liked retweeted your replied to (@oneandonlytwit) January 12, 2022

New 'The Batman' promo art features a cool Catwoman & Caped Crusader 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

how are people complaining about the batman being pg-13, you haven't seen the movie so you don't even know what that even means for the movie…also it's a blockbuster, like in general they are not TRYING to keep teenagers out of seeing superhero movies 😭😭 — addy: cap szn ♑︎ (@addyvision) January 12, 2022

"The Batman"



Another movie that looked like it could have been one of the best but will no doubt be handcuffed by the PG-13 rating like all the rest.



Such a fucking bummer — VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla_) January 12, 2022

LOVE how many people are whining that @mattreevesLA's #TheBatman will somehow suck JUST because it'll be #pg13. Like the last three #ChristopherNolan films weren't also PG-13 or that Reeves' amazing and surprisingly violent, dark & depthful #Planetoftheapes films weren't also. 🤦‍♀️ — Dee Fish (@DeeBrisbyFish) January 12, 2022

People mad about #TheBatman being PG-13: One, you only get R for language or nudity nowadays, and 2, this is a franchise FOR CHILDREN. BATMAN IS FOR CHILDREN. THEY WANT CHILDREN TO SEE THE BATMAN MOVIE AND BUY THE MERCH. — Antifa Drug Czar (@CountKrory) January 12, 2022

Sure, Joker was R-rated and made over a billion dollars at the box office before going on to become an awards season favorite, but let’s not forget that it cost roughly $50 million and Warner Bros. tried their hardest to dissuade Todd Phillips from making it at all.

The Batman is going to be a monster hit, that much we can absolutely guarantee, and it’s not as if we’re going to suddenly discover on opening night that Pattinson’s Caped Crusader has sneakily plopped a pair of nipples and a giant codpiece onto his costume to lighten the mood.