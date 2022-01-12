‘The Batman’ rating reveals ‘strong violent and disturbing content’

Joel Schumacher’s duo of candy-colored efforts made it perfectly clear that unless your number one goal is to sell toys and nothing else, a live-action Batman movie simply cannot succeed if it shies away to the character’s inherent darkness.

Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder understood the assignment, and all signs point to Matt Reeves following suit. Everything we’ve seen from The Batman so far has pointed towards a grimy, dingy, atmospheric trip to Gotham City that possesses the potential to be one of the comic book icon’s finest feature-length outings yet.

New 'The Batman' promo art features a cool Catwoman & Caped Crusader 1 of 2

Having now been rated by the MPAA, we know exactly why. The latest reboot for the Dark Knight has been slapped with a PG-13, which was always going to be a foregone conclusion. However, the exact reasoning is given as “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material”.

We gleaned as much from the myriad of trailers and TV spots, but those aren’t the specifics you typically see associated with the superhero genre, which in turn makes us even more excited for The Batman. We’re just seven weeks away from Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl, and it looks as though things are going to get messy.