‘The Batman’ is coming to streaming sooner than you think

The Batman may have only been launched in theaters a few weeks ago but, thanks to a technical issue, fans now know when the movie could make its streaming debut — and the wait isn’t long.

As reported by Deadline, a tech glitch on HBO’s website revealed the release date for The Batman on HBO Max and pay cable networks.

Appearing due to the glitch, the release date for the movie on HBO Max is set to be April 19 and on HBO linear come April 23. These dates were confirmed by sources to Deadline. The dates shouldn’t come as too much of a shock as WarnerMedia previously shared their film slate will debut on the HBO Max streaming service 45 days after its theatrical launch.

HBO Max has been a huge asset for WarnerMedia for getting their movies out during the pandemic era. During 2020 and 2021 the streaming service was the day one release location for media blockbuster films, though The Batman opted against this in a move that paid off in spades, earning over $400 million at the box office since its launch at the beginning of the month.

For those who haven’t yet seen The Batman, the movie is still available to check out in cinemas around the globe. While this glitch would seem to confirm its streaming release, fans should wait for an official announcement to be made in the coming weeks.